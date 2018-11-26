Kilcummin keep Kerry roll going with victory against Fermoy

[score][team1]Kilcummin (Kerry)[/team1][score1]1-11[/score1][team2Fermoy (Cork)[/team2][score2]1-3[/score2][/score]

Kerry continue to dominate the AIB Munster club intermediate football championship with Kilcummin bringing the curtain down on this year’s provincial campaign with a deserved victory in Mallow yesterday.

The club, which played senior up to last year, completed five-in-a-row for the Kingdom’s representatives in this grade.

But it was a title they had to work hard for as they were chasing the game after just four minutes when they fell behind to a Fermoy goal.

In a defensive contest, they gradually wrestled back control and testament to their superiority was all of their scores came from play with the exception of their opening point on two minutes.

Fermoy were hoping to bridge a gap to Clyda Rovers’s Munster success in 2013. Defeated manager Mick Hennessy lamented their failure to put away opportunities but he had no complaints with the outcome. “We felt coming down here we would definitely rattle them and I think if we took our chances it would have been a different game. It was a big step up for us in terms of physicality. We maintain that is the senior pace we will be playing at next year. We know we have to reach that physicality. It is something we have to work on.

“We lost to a better team and we have to take it. They had two or three quality players and when things got tight, they were able to take a grip.

“I’d be disappointed if we didn’t make the effort or didn’t try. I’m not. We left everything out there. We made plenty of chances but they just didn’t come off.”

“I am super proud of the team and super proud of the effort. It has been a fantastic year for us as a club. We will relish going up senior.”

That Kilcummin quality was that bit more evident, and they had players who came good when needed most.

Padraig De Róiste netted a Fermoy penalty in the fourth minute following a foul on Kieran Morrison. But the north Cork men could have moved further ahead when De Róiste was presented with a second penalty 10 minutes later (after Dale Dawson was upended) but his effort rolled wide. The Cork champions also missed a couple of scoreable points.

Points from Noel Duggan and Matt Keane had Kilcummin level on the quarter hour. Martin Brennan bagged Fermoy’s only score from play.

Next came a run of unanswered points from Duggan, Keane and a splendid flag from county senior Kevin McCarthy.

While the margin was just two at the interval, 0-6 to 1-1, Kilcummin were beginning to assert authority.

Fermoy would find the going tough after the break as the Kilcummin dominance grew through points from Keane and Sean O’Leary who roamed up from wing-back. Fermoy stayed in the game with a Ruairi O’Hagan free. Ultimately, though it was the pace and panache of Kilcummin that made the difference.

William Maher saved off his own line, and earlier Daniel Moynihan was equally assured. Kieran Murphy stretched the advantage to four before an O’Hagan free left battling Fermoy in a three-point game with eight minutes remaining.

A hat-trick of scores in the closing stages carved out the win. Corner-back Philip Casey and Gary O’Leary pointed while Ian Devane slotted home two minutes into stoppage time. Goalkeeper and captain Brendan Kealy also used his inter-county experience throughout.

Scorers for Kilcummin: I Devane (1-0), N Duggan (0-1 free) and M Keane (0-3 each), P Casey, S O’Leary, G O’Leary, K Murphy and K McCarthy (0- 1 each).

Scorers for Fermoy: P De Róiste (1-0 pen), R O’Hagan (0-2 frees), M Brennan (0-1).

KILCUMMIN: B Kealy (Capt); P Casey, D Maher, D Moynihan; W Maher, C O’Leary, S O’Leary; K Murphy, K Gorman; P Nagle, G O’Leary, S McSweeney; K McCarthy, M Keane, N Duggan.

Subs: K Teahan for P Nagle (half-time), I Devane for N Duggan (39), Daniel O’Leary for P Casey (58), Damien O’Leary for G O’Leary (60), J McCarthy for K McCarthy (60).

FERMOY: L Coleman; P Clancy, J Daly, R Morrison; P Murphy, D O’Carroll (Capt), A Baragry; T Clancy, J Hutchings; S Aherne, P De Róiste, D Dawson; M Brennan, R O’Hagan, K Morrison.

Subs: E Clancy for R Morrison (half-time), B O’Sullivan for A Baragry (40), R O’Callaghan for M Brennan (42), R McEvoy for J Hutchings (45), A O’Connor for K Morrison (50), D O’Flynn for P De Róiste (55).

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary).

The 60-Second Report

IT MATTERED

Fermoy’s missed penalty. And while it seems harsh to blame Padraig De Róiste who has been outstanding for Fermoy all year, they miscued a couple of points too at a stage that could have put them seven points clear.

CAN’T IGNORE

Kerry clubs’ success rate in this grade. This was their 12th title achieved by 11 different clubs (Ardfert were victorious twice — 2006 and 2014). Cork clubs have triumphed just four times.

GOOD DAY

Kerry club football — yesterday’s result completed a five-in-a-row for the Kingdom in this grade. A good year also for Kilcummin who head straight back up to senior in 2019.

BAD DAY

Disappointing more than bad for Fermoy as this was their first championship defeat of the year.

SIDELINE SMARTS

Both sets of managements used their bench to full effect. Fermoy introduced all six in an attempt to save the day. The impact of the Kilcummin bench was crucial with Ian Devane’s goal and Damien O’Leary’s involvement in the build-up.

BEST ON SHOW

Matt Keane got the award for his contribution. He scored two in the first half and opened the scoring in the second half with his third point just two minutes after the restart.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Solid afternoon from Tipp’s Derek O’Mahoney. He let the match flow which was enjoyable for players and supporters alike.

WHERE NEXT

An All-Ireland semi-final for Kilcummin against the winners of Leinster. In the meantime, the O’Donoghue Cup (the East Kerry championship) will keep them occupied.