Home»sport

Kilcummin defeat Fermoy to claim Munster Intermediate title

Sunday, November 25, 2018 - 03:41 PM

Kilcummin (Kerry) 1-11 Fermoy (Cork) 1-3

By Therese O’Callaghan

Kilcummin claimed the AIB Munster club IFC title in Mallow today. A strong finish to the first half and an impressive second half showing from the Kerry champions meant this is the 12th title for the Kingdom and fifth-in-a-row for Kerry clubs.

Physically stronger, Kilcummin who were a senior team up to last year, enjoyed a two-point lead at the interval, 0-6 to 1-1. However, Fermoy will rue some costly misses – particularly goal chances in either half.

Having scored from the penalty spot in the fourth minute, Fermoy only had one more point in the first-half. The penalty was tucked away by Padraig De Róiste following a foul on Kieran Morrison. However, they should have had a raised a green flag from a second penalty in the 13th minute but De Róiste’s effort went wide of the post.

In an ultra-defensive game, Kilcummin reeled off a run of points in the second quarter. All from play and from the boot of Noel Duggan (2), Matt Keane (2) and Kevin McCarthy.

Kilcummin started the second half as they finished the first with Keane and Sean O’Leary kicking over points. Ruairi O’Hagan pulled a point back for the Cork side but then crucially a goal effort from De Róiste was taken off the line by William Maher. It was a goal they badly needed.

Kilcummin were glad of the let off. They went on to outscore their opponents three points to one in the fourth quarter. And in the second minute of stoppage time, Ian Devane delivered a Kilcummin goal after linking with Gary O’Leary and Damien O’Leary.

Scorers for Kilcummin: I Devane (1-0), N Duggan (0-1 free) and M Keane (0-3 each), P Casey, S O’Leary, G O’Leary, K Murphy and K McCarthy (0- 1 each).

Scorers for Fermoy: P De Róiste (1-0 pen), R O’Hagan (0-2 frees), M Brennan (0-1).

Kilcummin: B Kealy (Capt); P Casey, D Maher, D Moynihan; W Maher, C O’Leary, S O’Leary; K Murphy, K Gorman; P Nagle, G O’Leary, S McSweeney; K McCarthy, M Keane, N Duggan.

Subs: K Teahan for P Nagle (half-time), I Devane for N Duggan (39), D O’Leary for P Nagle (58), D O’Leary for G O’Leary (60), J McCarthy for K McCarthy (60).

Fermoy: L Coleman; P Clancy, J Daly, R Morrison; P Murphy, D O’Carroll (Capt), A Baragry; T Clancy, J Hutchings; S Aherne, P De Róiste, D Dawson; M Brennan, R O’Hagan, K Morrison.

Subs: E Clancy for R Morrison (half-time), B O’Sullivan for A Baragry (40), R O’Callaghan for M Brennan (42), R McEvoy for J Hutchings (45), A O’Connor for K Morrison (50), D O’Flynn for P De Róiste (55).

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary).


Related Articles

Dr Crokes cruise to eighth Munster club title

Briege Corkery leads Munster to Interprovincial glory

'Broad support' for second-tier Gaelic football championship

Snap judgements that define the GAA year

More in this Section

Fiji celebrate first-ever win over France

Dembele strikes at the death to rescue Barcelona a point against Atletico

Joe Schmidt grateful for patience as he makes decision on his Ireland future

Ireland Women beaten by England at Twickenham


Lifestyle

7 holiday booking hacks for cheaper, stress-free travel

Album review: The 1975 - A brief inquiry into online relationships

Live music review: Florence and the Machine - 3Arena

Lifting the gloom with these ornamental grasses

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »