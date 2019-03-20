‘Kieran was a tower of strength on the field for many years’ - Tracey Kennedy

Details of the Cork County Board’s fundraising match for Kieran O’Connor were confirmed today — Cork hurlers will face Kilkenny in Páirc uí Rinn on Wednesday, March 27th at 7.30pm, with tickets priced at €10 (adults) and €5 (concessions).

Announcing the fixture, Cork GAA chairperson Tracey Kennedy paid tribute to the work already done by the Friends of Kieran campaign, which has been raising money for the All-Ireland winner, who is battling Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

The campaign has now raised over €300,000 in less than two weeks, following a well-attended Walk for Kieran in Aghada last Monday.

“Kieran was a tower of strength on the field for many years, and I know he is dealing with his illness with the same fortitude and determination,” Kennedy said.

“It can’t be an easy time for his family, but Kieran is lucky to have the love and support of Sinéad, the children and his extended family too. Our thoughts are with them all at this difficult time.

"Monday’s walk really highlighted the community aspect of the GAA, and it has been wonderful to witness the extent of the support shown for Kieran from far and wide over the past two weeks.

We are hoping for a bumper crowd on March 27 to continue that support.

Tickets will be available on the night and will also be sold online and at participating Centra/SuperValu stores.

A bucket collection will also be taken up outside Páirc uí Chaoimh ahead of the Cork v Tipperary senior and minor hurling games on May 12th. The Cork County Board has also made a contribution to the Friends of Kieran fund.

Donations to the fund can be made online here.