Kieran McGeeney: Some managers toe the line — but I don’t do PR

Kieran McGeeney has hit out at the experimental playing rules and believes the changes are a knee-jerk reaction to the criticisms of pundits.

The Armagh manager saw the rule changes — which are being trialled in the pre-season competitions — in action for the first time yesterday as his team thrashed St Mary’s by 6-17 to 1-7 in their McKenna Cup game at Crossmaglen.

He is particularly unhappy with the restricted use of the hand-pass, which is now limited to three passes.

“We seem to just bow down to certain pundits, that’s what we do.

“Anything that creates a change of focus, it doesn’t matter what it is.

“If you said: ‘Right, you’re only allowed to run four steps’.

“I know that’s a rule already but we don’t really stick to it – if we said that, people would focus in on that.

“What we’re focusing in on now is the hand pass, it’s the whole focus for everybody across the game,” he said.

It’s only one of the five changes but the focus is on it because that’s what everybody says is ruining the game.

“It was ruining the game in the 70s, the 50s and the 30s but sure, we just like to tinker.”

Kildare boss Cian O’Neill gave the rules the thumbs up after his team’s O’Byrne Cup win over Carlow on Saturday.

Without referring to anyone in particular, McGeeney added: “Some managers toe the line — but I don’t do PR”.

Armagh hit the net five times in the first half against the students with Jack Grugan leading the way with 2-3. They led by 24 points at half time in a non-contest.

On Saturday, Tyrone star Lee Brennan hit the last five points to snatch a draw for 14-man Ulster University against Fermanagh.

He hit 0-8 in brutal weather conditions in Derrygonnelly as the students fought back to salvage a 0-12 to 1-9 draw.

Tyrone and UU defender Michael McKernan was sent off for two yellow card offences near the end.

New Fermanagh attacker Darragh McGurn also had a fine day with 0-6, with Fermanagh’s Conal Jones scoring the game’s only goal.