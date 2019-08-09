Kieran Kingston 'would be the best appointment' for Cork says U20 boss Ring

Cork U20 hurling manager Denis Ring has thrown his support behind Kieran Kingston to return for a second stint as Cork senior manager, insisting that Kingston “would be the best appointment” the county board can make.

When asked this evening whether he had any interest in the vacant senior job, Ring said his sole focus was on the Cork U20s and their All-Ireland final clash with Tipperary later this month.

He then added that “it would be great to see” Kingston back in the role, a man he believes has “unfinished business” with Cork. Kingston served at the helm in 2016 and 2017, Cork won the Munster SHC during his second year in charge, before departing at the end of the 2017 season.

“At this point in time, I think Kieran Kingston would be the best appointment,” said Ring.

“I think Kieran offers continuity, to a certain degree, because he introduced a lot of the systems that have been in place the last couple of years. His second year of management was a very good year. There was a feel-good factor surrounding the manner in which the team played. He had people like Gary Keegan involved who was very good.

There was a clear plan and a clear structure in terms of how they were setting out their stall.

"I think Kieran himself has some unfinished business with that group of players and it would seem to be logical [that he come back in].”

Ring, who has previously guided Cork to All-Ireland minor and U20 finals, was keen to stress that the U20s were his sole priority.

“Obviously, everybody would love the opportunity to manage their county, but my focus is 100% on the U20s. That’s my job.

The job the last couple of years has been to guarantee that there is a conveyor belt of players going through. I think that has been happening.