Kieran Kingston praise a real highlight for Shane Dowling

Praise for Limerick’s players’ conduct in victory from former Cork manager Kieran Kingston has been one of Shane Dowling’s highlights since they claimed the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Dowling spoke with Kingston at the Listowel Races in September.

“I’d never met the man before, we had a good chat and he just said, ‘All I’m hearing back from everyone is how well the Limerick players are carrying themselves’ and to me that was the greatest compliment we could get.”

Speaking at yesterday’s AIB provincial finals launch, Dowling said he hasn’t really had the opportunity to bask in the success because of commitments with Na Piarsaigh, nor has he watched the final back.

“I moved house there a year ago. I still haven’t bloody figured out the taping system and I’ve no DVD player either so that’s on the wish list for Christmas, to watch that (“Dreams: An Unforgettable Year”) DVD that’s coming out.

“So I watched it once but I’ve seen it in the background of a couple of different bits and pieces but I haven’t actually sat down and watched a whole lot now but I will look forward to that now, definitely.

“Until you watch it, you’re still living in the moment. I’m nearly afraid to watch it because I know when I do that it’ll be in the past and that’s it.”

Dowling is already being reminded by some people in Limerick that the cup has to be retained but considering he’s put his All-Ireland celebrations on hold he is not listening to them.

“A lot of people have said ‘make sure it’s back here next year, back-to-backs now’ and my answer to that and my answer to you would be, ‘I’ll worry about back-to-backs in 2019’.

“For now I’m going to enjoy everything. I couldn’t give a hoot about 2019 for now,” he added.