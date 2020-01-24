News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kerry’s youngest club looking for another big step in Croker

Kerry’s youngest club looking for another big step in Croker
By Denis Hurley
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 05:52 PM

Breaking the glass ceiling in Kerry was always the biggest step for the county’s youngest club, Na Gaeil.

Just over 40 years old, the Tralee side seek All-Ireland club JFC glory, as they take on Wexford’s Rathgarogue-Cushinstown, at Croke Park, Saturday (3.15pm).

The last time that the Munster champions didn’t go on to claim the All-Ireland was 2014, with Kerry responsible for four of the five wins in the interim and nine of 15 since 2004. It’s often the case that emerging from the Kingdom is the hardest part of the journey and Na Gaeil endured their share of battle scars along the way.

Beaten finalists in 2016 and 2018, they reached the semi-finals in 2017 and, so, were in danger of developing a nearly-men tag. Kerry and Na Gaeil star, Jack Barry, was keen to dispel that notion and then see what happened.

“We set our stall out, at the start of the year, to make sure we would get over the line this time, in winning the premier junior in Kerry, once and for all,” he says.

“We stumbled the three years before it, in losing to Glenbeigh-Glencar, Firies, and Beaufort, so we just wanted to win it above anything else that might follow. Our more senior players in the team would have been big on us having a more winning mentality, but we learned the hard way it was not an easy competition to win. Glenbeigh-Glencar showed that, when you look at how close they were to getting out of Kerry all the years they were trying for it,” Barry says.

Aiding Na Gaeil’s progress has been their ascension through the county league.

“When I started playing senior, we were in Division 4 and to have reached Division 1 last year was amazing for this group, because the club is still a relatively new club, in comparison to some of the others in Kerry,” Barry says.

The club has a lot of young players coming through, so it is a great benchmark for us to set for them into the future, in reaching Croke Park like we have.

“Without doubt, everyone that reaches Division 1 wants to test themselves against the best. It was a bonus, really, because we had reached Division 2 for the first time in 2018 and only really wanted to hold our own there. Even though it was tough, and we didn’t come out the right side of a lot of the games, we were learning all the time from those matches,” Barry says.

An injury in a challenge match against Kerry and Munster intermediate champions, Templenoe, before Christmas limited Barry to an appearance as a substitute in Na Gaeil’s All-Ireland extra-time semi-final win over Kilmaine, of Mayo. “Really, you’re just itching to get on and trying to influence the game, when you see that your team is in trouble,” he says.

“I knew I was never going to be able to play the full game and that 10 or 15 minutes would be the most I could do. That ended up being a bit more, obviously, when it went to extra-time, but these are the things that happen when you are trying to go all the way.”

One more step awaits and Barry is optimistic that what Na Gaeil have done to get this far will be of benefit. “You definitely hope an experience like the semi-final stands to you and, in truth, it was a test we probably needed, after winning Munster so convincingly,” he says.

We’re treating Rathgarogue-Cushinstown with respect. We’ve seen a few clips of their games and they have some very impressive operators in their forward line.

The Football Show: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cooker

More on this topic

Kerry captaincy won't change my approach, says David CliffordKerry captaincy won't change my approach, says David Clifford

Stephen Bennett stars as Waterford romp to emphatic 22-point win over Kerry Stephen Bennett stars as Waterford romp to emphatic 22-point win over Kerry

Sugrue slams ‘farcical’ U20 changesSugrue slams ‘farcical’ U20 changes

A different kind of festive fever strikes North Kerry in DecemberA different kind of festive fever strikes North Kerry in December

TOPIC: Kerry GAA

More in this Section

The Football Podcast: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cookerThe Football Podcast: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cooker

The Football Podcast: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cookerThe Football Podcast: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cooker

Mikel Arteta lays down the law to Arsenal loanee Dani CeballosMikel Arteta lays down the law to Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos

FA Cup talking points: Tough trip for Ole and Pep looks for Fulham boostFA Cup talking points: Tough trip for Ole and Pep looks for Fulham boost


Lifestyle

Falsies don’t have to be fiddly, says Katie Wright.5 common myths about false lashes

Hiring professional designers to guide you through a home revamp can get you what you want, which doesn’t necessarily have to be what TV home improvement shows tell us, writes Carol O’Callaghan.What a professional interior designer can do for you when planning a home revamp

Kya deLongchamps turns the spotlight on countertop stars to look out for in the last throes of the January sales.Counter culture: Some star kitchen appliance buys

The model, presenter and musician chats to Lauren Taylor about how different it is having a newborn in her 40s.Myleene Klass on her post-baby body: ‘I’ve got two stone to lose but I won’t berate myself’

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »