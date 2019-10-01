Kerry's Killian Young retires after 14 years of inter-county football

Four-time All-Ireland winner Killian Young has retired from his Kerry football career.

The Kingdom's longest-serving player ends his inter-county career after 14 years in the green and gold.

The 32-year-old Renard defender became accustomed to success early in his career, winning All-Irelands in three of his first four years as a senior footballer, in 2006 (as an unused sub), 2007, and 2009, and captaining Kerry to the U21 title in 2008.

Young was named Young Footballer of the Year in 2007 and U21 Player of the Year in 2008, also representing Ireland in the International Rules series that year.

He won another All-Ireland in 2014, starting at wing-back. He also won two League and nine Munster titles.

An ankle injury ruled Young out of this year's Championship.

"Today I announce my retirement from the Kerry Senior Football team. After 14 years of representing my county at senior level, the time has come for me to move onto the next chapter," said Young in a statement.

To say it was an honour to play with Kerry is an understatement, I’ve loved every single minute of it and if I could roll back the years and do it all again, I would in a heartbeat.

"I’d like to thank my parents for their ongoing support since I was first able to kick a ball. They are fiercely loyal and have always been a massive influence in my life. My sister Caoimhe, my extended family and all my friends who have followed me around the country to games, I will never forget that and will always be so grateful.

"To my Fiancée, Catriona, thanks for always being there. And for all the love, support and encouragement you have given me throughout the years and the sacrifices you made to help me in my career with Kerry. I really look forward to what the future holds for us and to all the adventures ahead. Also, to my Lixnaw family who treat me as one of their own, thanks for everything.

"To my GAA club Renard. I wouldn’t have had the success I’ve had without the coaching, development and constant support received from those in my club from a young age. Each one of you contributed hugely to my career and allowed me one of the highlights of my life so far - bringing Sam Maguire down Renard Road and into our clubhouse.

"For those memories, I will always be indebted to you. I am looking forward to giving you my full commitment going forward and want to thank you sincerely for your loyalty and patience throughout the years. I hope I have represented our club with honour and have made all of you proud.

"To the Kerry County Board & Kerry Group, for all the behind the scenes hard work and support. As a player, I never wanted for anything and appreciate all you did for us.

"To the Kerry supporters. You’ve been a big part of my journey and your presence on those magic days in Croke Park is often what got us over the line. Thank you for your passion and dedication, and for sharing the green and gold with me. To the young Kerry footballers around the county - believe in yourself, work hard and you too can experience the unique privilege of playing with Kerry.

"To the backroom teams down through the years, I have made lifetime friendships with many of you. Thank you for all the time and effort you put in and for the endless words of advice and motivation.

"To all my managers since 2006, thank you for always believing in me and allowing me to represent my county on the field of play. Your encouragement, honesty and support will not be forgotten.

"Finally, to my Kerry teammates past and present, thank you for the wonderful memories. We have created memories together that can never be taken away and can only be understood by us.

"It has been the best time of my life playing with Kerry and I will take all of the cherished memories and friendships away with me. Continued success to the great bunch of players that I am leaving behind, and I am so proud to have shared a dressing room with you."

Kerry manager Peter Keane said: "I would like to wish Killian well and thank him for his service to Kerry over many years through all grades.

"Being a neighbour's child, means I have watched Killian's football progress from a very young age.

Killian's knowledge and experience in the dressing room was invaluable for such a young team. I wish Killian well for the future.

Former manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice paid tribute to Young for being "mister dependable", while his predecessor Jack O'Connor said: "I can safely say I never got a moment's bother from".

