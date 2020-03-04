Kerry’s defence may be key to victory

Neither Cork nor Kerry were overly impressive in their respective opener so the favourite tag sits idle heading into this Munster final.

Neither is there a comparable minor fixture to pore over when attempting to establish who may come out on top at Austin Stack Park — and why.

Kerry did squeeze past Cork by the minimum in the 2018 Munster semi-final, but given that was the first year minor dropped to U17, there are several players lining out this evening, particularly on the Cork side, who had no involvement in that game.

What is obvious from last Wednesday’s two semi-finals is that both sides possess massively talented forward units. And while Cork may be slightly concerned at only four players finding the target at Miltown-Malbay, this quartet of Blake Murphy, Fionn Herlihy, Mark Cronin, and Jack Murphy are well capable of again posting a match-winning tally. Joint-captains Cronin and Blake Murphy kicked 1-6 between them in last year’s provincial decider and will relish the opportunity to end Kerry’s season for the second year running.

The Cork contingent present in Rathkeale for Kerry’s semi-final against Limerick will have noted the amount of times the Treaty players punched holes in the Kingdom rearguard.

Kerry’s half-forward line is packed full of game-winning players. Paul Walsh and Killian Falvey can kick points from a variety of angles and distances. Inside them is the lively corner-forward pair of Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich and Paul O’Shea. Their bench too contains one or two forwards with the potential to hurt Cork late on. If this game was being played on a hard ground in mid-July, we’d be forecasting a shootout. As it is, the silverware will go to whichever defence can better cope with the opposition’s talismen.

Verdict: Kerry