Kerry's Darran O'Sullivan retires from inter-county football

Kerry’s Darran O'Sullivan has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

He becomes the latest player from the Kingdom to call an end to his career after Donnchadh Walsh, Kieran Donaghy and Anthony Maher in recent weeks.

The four-time All-Ireland winner was also an All-Star in 2011.

The 32-year-old captained the Kingdom to the 2009 title despite battling with injuries.

He said: "I just want to say it has been an incredible journey. I’m lucky enough to have played with and against some of the best players and teams of this or any generation.

"I’ve made memories and friends that will last a lifetime and I can’t ask for much more than that.

"I want to wish Peter Keane and his management team well for the future, it’s an exciting time for Kerry Football and I’m looking forward to supporting you all.

"To the next generation, relish the challenge of being a Kerry footballer and never forget the players who went before you and put their heart and soul into it.

That feeling you get when it’s your turn to walk away! pic.twitter.com/mcrL1y2ghL — Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) October 16, 2018

"The greatest honour you can have is pulling on that green and gold jersey and the pride that washes over you as it rests on your shoulders."