Kerry will be measure of Tribe progress, says Daly

Galway defender John Daly said their clash against Kerry under lights in Tralee next Saturday night will give them a good indication of how they are progressing under new manager Pádraic Joyce.

Daly, along with older brother Michael, are thriving at the outset of the season as Galway backed up their FBD League win with a 1-14 to 0-16 victory over Monaghan on Sunday.

Daly said: “There is a great buzz. It is all about getting two points and keeping safe in this division.

"Near the end of the league, you are looking to push on and win it.

"Every team we will be playing is of very high quality so it was crucial to pick up the two points in the first match.”

Daly, son of former Galway star Val, has settled into the centre-back role but with the Corofin players soon to return the level of competition for places will crank up a few gears.

“They are just going to bring another level to training and make it harder to get your name on the teamsheet.

“It will be a tough challenge down in Tralee. We saw the Kerry-Dublin game the other night, the quality Kerry has.

"It will definitely be a tough battle but we are looking forward to it.

"It is such a competitive division and first game out at home in Salthill in front of our home crowd, it was really important for us to pick up the two points, so we will go from there,” added Daly.

