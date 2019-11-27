Kerry to preserve club championship route to Munster

A motion tabled this week by Dr Crokes to change the method used by Kerry in deciding which senior club represents the county in the Munster Senior Club Championship found little favour with delegates at a county board meeting and was withdrawn.

When a divisional side win the County SFC in Kerry, it’s the club champions, crowned in April, who progress to Munster. This year because East Kerry won the county championship, Austin Stacks represented Kerry but they suffered a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Nemo Rangers.

The Crokes motion proposed that in the event of a club team meeting a divisional team in the SFC final, that they would go forward even if they lost the final as the last club team standing with the required level of fitness and competitive action under their belt.

They also proposed that in the event of two divisional sides contesting the SFC final, then the honour of representing Kerry would fall back to the winners of the Club championship.

However Austin Stacks delegate Eddie Barrett said that if the proposal was passed, it would make the Senior Club Championship in April meaningless. Dr Crokes withdrew their motion which would have been heavily defeated.

Kerins O’Rahilly’s and Crokes had similar motions proposing an increase in senior club teams in the county from eight to 10 with the intermediate winners being promoted and no senior team relegated for a two-year period.

Frank O’Connor (O’Rahilly’s) made a strong case for this motion citing the fact that a year after his club were just beaten in a county semi-final, they were almost involved in a relegation game while in 2015, a year after they won both the SFC and Munster Club SFC, Austin Stacks had to beat Laune Rangers in a relegation game to avoid the drop to intermediate grade.

The motion received considerable support and chairman Tim Murphy asked Frank O’Connor would he withdraw the motion and refer it to Championship Review Committee which deliberates in 2020 in its five-year review of the SFC. O’Rahilly’s decided to let the motion be voted on and it was narrowly defeated 34-26.

Meanwhile a Ballymacelligott motion that proposed two teams should emerge from the group stage to make quarter-finals in the Intermediate, Premier Junior, and Junior Club championships was well received but once the secretary Peter Twiss warned that it would probably involve one midweek game without county players, the motion was lost 40-31. Ballymacelligott’s motion to scrap all league finals in all divisions of the County Leagues was passed by 33-27.

The Kenmare District will not be running competitions any longer, meaning Kenmare Shamrocks, Kilgarvan, and Tousist will move to East Kerry to make it a 16-club division. They will play league and championship there but the move will not affect SFC teams.

The fourth club in the Kenmare district, Templenoe, who have been promoted to senior for 2020, believed they would join South Kerry for league and Championship but South Kerry did not want that to happen unless Templenoe agreed to play with South Kerry in the SFC if/when they return to the intermediate ranks. Further discussions will take place between Co Board, South Kerry and Templenoe to resolve the matter.

Meanwhile, Beaufort have submitted a notice of motion on the Kerry captaincy that will be discussed at the January County Committee meeting which states that “the captains of the Kerry senior football and hurling teams would be decided by team management in consultation with the chairman of the County Committee — and if passed would be applicable from 2021 onwards.“

Dermot Lynch (Annascaul) defeated John Joe Carroll (Asdee) by a margin of 66-36, to be Kerry’s nominee to contest the Treasurer of the Munster Council in the spring.