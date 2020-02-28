Kerry star Walsh helps steer Limerick school to Munster glory

Coláiste Íde agus Iosef, Abbeyfeale 0-10 Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí 0-9

Kerry U20 star Paul Walsh came off the bench to guide Limerick school, Coláiste Íde agus Iosef, to a hard-fought Munster Post-Primary U19 C football final win over Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí in Brosna on Friday.

The former Minor Footballer of the Year was introduced as a 42nd minute substitute less than two days after featuring in Kerry’s Munster U20 semi-final win over Limerick and scored two points to snatch victory.

The Abbeyfeale school had led by 0-4 to 0-1 after 18 minutes but their Kerry opponents finished the first-half better with two points from PJ Mac Cúrtain giving them a 0-5 to 0-4 lead at the break. Dylan Quirke was immense for the victors in scoring 0-4 but Walsh came on with the match tied at 0-7 apiece after Sean Ó Conchúir scored 0-2 off the bench for their Tralee opponents.

Walsh needed the aid of the post to put Ide agus Iosef 0-10 to 0-8 ahead after 54 minutes but Gaelcolaiste laid siege on the Abbeyfeale goal late on. A free from Marc Ó hIcí was all they could muster though as Abbeyfeale won their first Munster title as an amalgamated school.

Scorers for Coláiste Íde agus Iosef: D Quirke (0-4), C Lane (2f) and P Walsh (1f) (0-2 each), E O’Connell and E Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí: PJ Mac Curtáin, S Ó Conchúir, C Ó Conaill (1f) and M Ó hIcí (2f) (0-2 each) and C Ó Treantaigh (0-1)

COLÁISTE ÍDE AGUS IOSEF, ABBEYFEALE: C Casey; A Fitzgerald, L Collins, J Quirke; D Maher, S Kilbridge, J O’Sullivan; T Moloney, C Lane; D Quirke, E O’Connell, O Quigley; E Murphy, S Quigley, E Sweeney.

Subs: P Walsh for O’Connell (42), J Murphy for Sweeney (47) and M Nolan for O Quigley (58).

GAELCHOLÁISTE CHIARRAÍ G Ó Dúda; R Mac Amhlaoibh, T Mac Ginneá, J Ó Suilleabháin; E Ó Conchúír, A Ó Seanacháin, D Ó Fionnagáin; C Ó Conaill, T Ó hAiniféin; G Mac Sithigh, M de Búrca, E Mac Carthaigh; PJ Mac Curtáin, C Ó Treantaigh, J de Búrca.

Subs: M Ó hIcí for de M de Búrca (24), S Ó Conchúir for J de Búrca (39), P Breatnach (Ballyduff) for Mac Amhlaoibh (44), P Breatnach (Churchill) for Mac Curtáin and K Ó Conchúir for Mac Sithigh (47).

Referee: D O’Sullivan (Scartaglen)