News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kerry star Walsh helps steer Limerick school to Munster glory

Kerry star Walsh helps steer Limerick school to Munster glory
WINNING FEELING: Coláiste Íde agus Iosef captain Eoin Murphy leads the celebrations after victory over Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí in the Munster Post-Primary U19 C FC final at Brosna. Picture: Domnick Walsh
By Mortimer Murphy
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 07:00 PM

Coláiste Íde agus Iosef, Abbeyfeale 0-10 Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí 0-9

Kerry U20 star Paul Walsh came off the bench to guide Limerick school, Coláiste Íde agus Iosef, to a hard-fought Munster Post-Primary U19 C football final win over Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí in Brosna on Friday.

The former Minor Footballer of the Year was introduced as a 42nd minute substitute less than two days after featuring in Kerry’s Munster U20 semi-final win over Limerick and scored two points to snatch victory.

The Abbeyfeale school had led by 0-4 to 0-1 after 18 minutes but their Kerry opponents finished the first-half better with two points from PJ Mac Cúrtain giving them a 0-5 to 0-4 lead at the break. Dylan Quirke was immense for the victors in scoring 0-4 but Walsh came on with the match tied at 0-7 apiece after Sean Ó Conchúir scored 0-2 off the bench for their Tralee opponents.

Walsh needed the aid of the post to put Ide agus Iosef 0-10 to 0-8 ahead after 54 minutes but Gaelcolaiste laid siege on the Abbeyfeale goal late on. A free from Marc Ó hIcí was all they could muster though as Abbeyfeale won their first Munster title as an amalgamated school.

Scorers for Coláiste Íde agus Iosef: D Quirke (0-4), C Lane (2f) and P Walsh (1f) (0-2 each), E O’Connell and E Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí: PJ Mac Curtáin, S Ó Conchúir, C Ó Conaill (1f) and M Ó hIcí (2f) (0-2 each) and C Ó Treantaigh (0-1)

COLÁISTE ÍDE AGUS IOSEF, ABBEYFEALE: C Casey; A Fitzgerald, L Collins, J Quirke; D Maher, S Kilbridge, J O’Sullivan; T Moloney, C Lane; D Quirke, E O’Connell, O Quigley; E Murphy, S Quigley, E Sweeney.

Subs: P Walsh for O’Connell (42), J Murphy for Sweeney (47) and M Nolan for O Quigley (58).

GAELCHOLÁISTE CHIARRAÍ G Ó Dúda; R Mac Amhlaoibh, T Mac Ginneá, J Ó Suilleabháin; E Ó Conchúír, A Ó Seanacháin, D Ó Fionnagáin; C Ó Conaill, T Ó hAiniféin; G Mac Sithigh, M de Búrca, E Mac Carthaigh; PJ Mac Curtáin, C Ó Treantaigh, J de Búrca.

Subs: M Ó hIcí for de M de Búrca (24), S Ó Conchúir for J de Búrca (39), P Breatnach (Ballyduff) for Mac Amhlaoibh (44), P Breatnach (Churchill) for Mac Curtáin and K Ó Conchúir for Mac Sithigh (47).

Referee: D O’Sullivan (Scartaglen)

More on this topic

Weekend previews and predictions: Old rivalries renewed as League campaigns enter crunch phaseWeekend previews and predictions: Old rivalries renewed as League campaigns enter crunch phase

Harty Cup postponement may have big impact on sidelinesHarty Cup postponement may have big impact on sidelines

Only chosen few may be allowed speak to refereesOnly chosen few may be allowed speak to referees

Congress, coronavirus, and Mayo's need for a positive against Kerry: The weekend's GAA talking pointsCongress, coronavirus, and Mayo's need for a positive against Kerry: The weekend's GAA talking points

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Five key storylines to follow at the National Indoor ChampionshipsFive key storylines to follow at the National Indoor Championships

Weekend previews and predictions: Old rivalries renewed as League campaigns enter crunch phaseWeekend previews and predictions: Old rivalries renewed as League campaigns enter crunch phase

Only chosen few may be allowed speak to refereesOnly chosen few may be allowed speak to referees

Harty Cup postponement may have big impact on sidelinesHarty Cup postponement may have big impact on sidelines


Lifestyle

Prepare to fall for leather, whatever the weather, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the week: It's always leather weather

The starting point for Michael West’s new play, in this joint production by Corn Exchange and the Abbey, is an alternative, though highly familiar, 1970s Ireland. You know, elections every few weeks, bad suits, wide ties, and a seedy nexus of politics and property development.Theatre Review: The Fall of the Second Republic at Abbey Theatre, Dublin

The Cork-led band played a superb gig in Dublin, writes Ed Power.REVIEW: The Murder Capital, Vicar Street

Lack of physical activity also causing disturbance of children’s sleep patterns.Under-fives suffering lack of sleep from extended screen time, doctor says

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »