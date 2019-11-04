News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kerry SFC final misses out on TV coverage

File photo of Austin Stack Park
By Stephen Barry
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 05:57 PM

The Kerry SFC final between Dr Crokes and East Kerry won't be televised on Sunday as TG4 prioritise provincial action this weekend.

Fellow All-Ireland finalists Dublin, Tipperary, and Kilkenny had their finals carried on TG4 in the past fortnight but Kerry's showpiece misses out as their championship comes to a later than usual November finish.

That means fans wishing to witness David Clifford's side's attempt to prevent Crokes completing a four-in-a-row will have to be present at Austin Stack Park (3pm throw-in) as the live and deferred coverage comes from elsewhere in the country.

The Munster Club SHC semi-final between reigning champions Ballygunner and Limerick winners Patrickswell gets top billing, with live coverage from Walsh Park starting at 1.15pm.

Ballygunner hammered Sixmilebridge by 12 points in yesterday's quarter-final, having eased to a sixth consecutive Waterford title last month. Patrickswell, meanwhile, led by 2018 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch, upset the odds to defeat Na Piarsaigh in the Limerick decider.

The deferred TV game comes from Tuam Stadium, where All-Ireland champions Corofin will have their three-in-a-row credentials tested by Mayo kingpins Ballintubber.

For the second consecutive year, Corofin needed a replay to retain their Galway crown (a seventh in a row), beating Tuam Stars by three points. Ballintubber have no shortage of stars, though, with Cillian and Diarmuid O'Connor leading the attack.

It's a rematch of last year's Connacht final, which ended 2-10 to 1-9 in Corofin's favour.

TOPIC: GAA

