Kerry round-up: Crokes end Gaeltacht’s 100% league record

Dr Crokes ended Comortas-winning An Ghaeltacht’s proud 100% record in the County League Division 1 in Kerry yesterday.

The Killarney side got back to winning ways with a 3-15 to 2-14 win in Gallarus.

The West Kerry side still tops the Division 1 table on eight points from five games, but there are now eight teams tied for second place on six points.

Three teams are looking like they are in relegation difficulties already — Templenoe and Na Gael are on two points and St Mary’s have still to register a point.

A goal just before the break in Gallarus from Kieran O’Leary saw Crokes change ends 1-6 to 0-7 to the good.

Jordan Kiely extended Crokes’ lead with an early second-half point, but two rapid-fire goals by Gaeltacht saw them edge ahead, 2-7 to 1-7.

Within a minute, Kiely found the Gaeltacht net to level the contest. Chris Brady scored a third Crokes goal in the 41st minute, but a further brace from O’Leary and Kiely saw the Crokes return to winning ways.

Killarney Legion had it easy against a depleted Na Gaeil side, winning 3-18 to 0-6 thanks to goals from Thomas Moriarty, Kieran Slattery, and Padraig Lucey, while Rathmore went to town on Templenoe — who had four players Kerry-tied — hammering them 6-18 to 2-12, with John Moynihan topping the scoring charts with a 2-2 haul and Chrissy Spiers grabbing 1-5 for himself.

Meanwhile, Spa and Kilcummin were involved in a ding-dong battle before a late injury-time point by Cormac Cronin saw Spa beat their east Kerry rivals 3-10 to 1-15.

David Spillane, Ryan Carroll, and Shane Cronin got the Spa goals in a game where they came from five points down in the first half to lead by five with 10 minutes to go. Noel Duggan, who finished with 0-10, and Shane McSweeney, who scored 1-2, almost rescued a point for Kilcummin.

Dingle, held on in the second half to beat bottom side St Mary’s — largely thanks to 1-4 from Tomás Sheehy — on a 1-10 to 0-9 scoreline. Mary’s, who are still without Bryan Sheehan, saw Daniel Daly score 0-5 in the second half.

Austin Stacks won the Tralee derby with Kerins O’Rahilly’s by 0-16 to 1-9, though both sides were understrength, with Shane O’Callaghan top scoring with 0-5.

In Division 2, Glenbeigh-Glencar, Kenmare, and Ballymac lead the way after all three secured hard-fought wins over Annascaul, Dromid Pearses, and John Mitchels respectively.