Kerry report €143,000 profit despite increase in senior team costs

The season may have ended in disappointment for the Kerry footballers with defeat to Dublin in an All-Ireland final replay but off the field, there was plenty to celebrate.

Kerry Treasurer Tom Keane revealed that: "the income of Kerry County Committee for 2019 is €6.14 million, up from €3.5m in 2018 but €1.7m came from the increase in ticket income, arising from the success of our senior footballers who reached the All-Ireland SFC final and League final.

"All other Income sources for the KCC have risen by €0.9m, substantially from increased shares of National GAA and Fundraising initiatives of the board supported by our loyal supporters and sponsors. Together, all income sources have ensured record income generated for Kerry GAA.”

Kerry generated an operating profit before fundraising of €143,000 which in line with last year. However, fundraising activities have fallen back by €170,000 due to the end of the ten-year ticket scheme (reducing income from that source by €150,000).

Gate receipts for club competitions increased by €59,000 to €514,000 despite some loss of revenue due to tv coverage of two SFC quarter-finals.

Mr Keane reported that commercial income was 'solid again this year' with an increase to €125,000 mainly from an increase in associate sponsors.

The Centre of Excellence in Currans - in its first season of operation - generated an income of €41,000 with hopes to grow this figure in the future.

Overall team expenses overall show an increase from the 2018 figures from €1,031,700 to €1,387,154.

Training expenses for the senior football squad jumped from €353,294 in 2018 to €534,883 in 2019 while physiotherapy and medical expenses went from €168,000 to €206,733 this year.

Mr Keane defended the increases pointing to the fact that Kerry contested an All-Ireland final (and replay) this year having failed to progress beyond the Super 8s in 2018.

He explained: “Team expenses will always be a challenge to the board. However, while there were significant cost increases in the senior footballers which cannot be ignored; it is a direct result of the success of our senior footballers on the field of play. This increase must be associated with eight weeks of additional training due to the longer season with the three national finals (including the replay) reached.

"The figures must be assessed as including transport, hotel accommodation, food and medical support for three national finals in Dublin.

"The aim of the Board is to invest in our player with the provision of dietary programmes, wellbeing programmes and medical support in order to provide a solid foundation to support our management and teams as we strive for success on the field of play,” said Mr Keane

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that the Kerry senior squad will holiday in Thailand with Peter Keane's panel departing on their trip after Christmas.

READ MORE How Gavin avoided all unnecessary attention with the same quiet control he did that melee in Tralee

GAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest minds