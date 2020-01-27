Kerry postpone county board meeting out of respect for the late Gerald Whyte

Kerry GAA chiefs have postponed tonight’s county board meeting as a mark of respect for the late Gerald Whyte.

Mr Whyte was a former secretary and vice-chairman of the Kerry County Board and was heavily involved in the promotion of hurling in the county.

Former Kerry hurling star John Tweek Griffin tweeted: “Some great memories & some great days out, gave so many of us a great start in school & with Kerry. Always been a great friend & one of the greatest GAA men North Kerry has seen. RIP & thank you for everything Mr. Whyte”

Tonight’s Board meeting was set to discuss and vote on whether or not the county should continue with the traditional system of selecting their senior captains.

Kerry is one of the last counties to afford their senior champions the honour of nominating the team captaincy, along with Kilkenny in hurling.

David Clifford, a member of the East Kerry side which won last year’s county championship title, was last week named skipper of the county under the existing policy.

The Board meeting has been rescheduled for Monday, February 3 at Austin Stack Park (8pm).