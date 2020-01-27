News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kerry postpone county board meeting out of respect for the late Gerald Whyte

Kerry postpone county board meeting out of respect for the late Gerald Whyte
File photo of Austin Stack Park
By Sports Desk Staff
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 08:56 AM

Kerry GAA chiefs have postponed tonight’s county board meeting as a mark of respect for the late Gerald Whyte.

Mr Whyte was a former secretary and vice-chairman of the Kerry County Board and was heavily involved in the promotion of hurling in the county.

Former Kerry hurling star John Tweek Griffin tweeted: “Some great memories & some great days out, gave so many of us a great start in school & with Kerry. Always been a great friend & one of the greatest GAA men North Kerry has seen. RIP & thank you for everything Mr. Whyte”

Tonight’s Board meeting was set to discuss and vote on whether or not the county should continue with the traditional system of selecting their senior captains.

Kerry is one of the last counties to afford their senior champions the honour of nominating the team captaincy, along with Kilkenny in hurling.

David Clifford, a member of the East Kerry side which won last year’s county championship title, was last week named skipper of the county under the existing policy.

The Board meeting has been rescheduled for Monday, February 3 at Austin Stack Park (8pm).

More on this topic

Early season silverware for Cork U20sEarly season silverware for Cork U20s

'I haven’t scored three goals in about 10 years combined': Na Gaeil's hat-trick hero 'over the moon''I haven’t scored three goals in about 10 years combined': Na Gaeil's hat-trick hero 'over the moon'

No red carpet for Meath's top flight return as Royals downed by Tyrone No red carpet for Meath's top flight return as Royals downed by Tyrone

Another shot in the arm for the feelgood factor in Galway footballAnother shot in the arm for the feelgood factor in Galway football

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Anthony Daly: Waterford looked united, purposeful, and composedAnthony Daly: Waterford looked united, purposeful, and composed

Real Madrid edge past Valladolid to move three points clear at top of LaLigaReal Madrid edge past Valladolid to move three points clear at top of LaLiga

No red carpet for Meath's top flight return as Royals downed by Tyrone No red carpet for Meath's top flight return as Royals downed by Tyrone

Another shot in the arm for the feelgood factor in Galway footballAnother shot in the arm for the feelgood factor in Galway football


Lifestyle

Orlagh Kelly owns The Reading Room bookshop on Main Street in Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Leitrim.We sell books: The Reading Room - ‘Small bookshops, curated by people who care, make a difference’

As Stockton’s Wing release a retrospective album, Mike Hanrahan tells Donal O’Keeffe about getting back on the road, and his love of cookingStill a beautiful affair: Mike Hanrahan talks about getting back on the road with Stockton's Wing

An ongoing cull is resulting in a major reduction in the deer population in one of the country’s most visited natural attractions.Donal Hickey: Deer birth patterns evolving

A Courtmacsherry neighbour, Kathy Gannon tells me that when the tide is out, the vast acres of clean, grey mud of the bay reflect the sun in splendour in the clear, sharp air.Damien Enright: ‘How enchanting for humanity that we have birds’

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »