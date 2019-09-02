Kerry planned rugby-style line-out lift in attempt to stop potential match-winning Dublin free

Both Dublin and Kerry will have left Croke Park with plenty of what-ifs rattling around their heads yesterday.

What if Kerry had taken advantage of their extra man or slotted one more of those goal chances?

And what if Dublin's Dean Rock, as he has so often done before, converted that tricky last-gasp free?

We've since learned, however, that even if Rock's kick had been on target, Kerry had a plan to attempt to block it going over the bar.

Whether pre-planned or conceived off the cuff, Tommy Walsh positioned himself behind David Moran with his hands on Moran's hips, ready to lift his fellow high-fielder, akin to a rugby lift for a line-out.

Tommy Walsh ready to lift David Moran like a line out to try stop ball goin over the bar for rocks free. Talk about last roll of the dice. Great thinking @ConanDoherty pic.twitter.com/BTSduAJWTs — Peadar Donnelly (@PeadarDonnelly) September 2, 2019

Was watching this as Dean Rock was lining up final free. Often wondered why I hadn't seen it more from teams defending a long-range last-ditch free....! Coaching from @Mike_Quirke and @korgaa? https://t.co/oFUfYqyO2H— Tony Leen (@tonyleen) September 2, 2019

Tommy Walsh ready to boost David Moran if Dean Rock on target with that free so it's no coincidence Jim Gavin has pulled Devin Toner from the Irish Rugby squad for replay pic.twitter.com/fxYnlJmz7N — Stephen Bambrick (@babsclio) September 2, 2019

A video of the game's closing moments also showed the duo talking to the umpire before they prepared to attempt the ploy.

Dean Rock misses the winning kick pic.twitter.com/cK1sY1vUho September 1, 2019

As it was, Rock's kick trailed left and wide and we'll never know whether Moran and Walsh could've stopped a potential game-winner.

