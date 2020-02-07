News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kerry match-winner Killian Spillane among three changes for Tyrone clash

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Friday, February 07, 2020 - 08:24 PM

Killian Spillane has been rewarded for his game-winning point last weekend with a place in the Kerry starting team for Sunday’s trip to Omagh.

Spillane, sprung from the bench with nine minutes remaining in last weekend’s home fixture against Galway, landed the decisive point deep into stoppages to secure Kerry the narrowest of victories.

The Templenoe man is promoted to the starting team for this weekend’s round three clash away to Tyrone, one of three changes from last weekend’s side.

Spillane replaces James O’Donoghue, who went off at half-time against Galway, with Sean O’Shea coming in for Gavin O’Brien in the half-forward line.

Further back the field, Tadhg Morley is named at full-back. Making way is Shane Enright.

Kerry (Allianz FL Division 1 v Tyrone): S Ryan; J Foley, T Morley, G O’Sullivan; P Murphy, G Crowley, G White; L Kearney, J Barry; M Burns, S O’Shea, S O’Brien; K Spillane, D Clifford, P Geaney.

