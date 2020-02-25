Kerry manager John Sugrue laments timing of U20 championship

Kerry U20 manager John Sugrue remains unconvinced that February/March is the optimal time to run off the U20 football championship.

The decision to shift the U20 championship from its summer slot to early spring means it is now clashing with third-level fresher competitions, thereby increasing the demands on young players at this time of year.

Kerry begin their Munster campaign away to Limerick tomorrow evening (LIT Gaelic Grounds, 7pm), with Sugrue adamant further tweaking of the fixtures calendar is required to find the best fit for the U20 championship.

“The timing of the various competitions needs another little bit of looking at and tweaking, certainly at this age grade,” said former Laois boss Sugrue.

“There is certainly a clash here at present. Only hindsight will tell, once the U20 and freshers championships are over, how it has sat in the calendar. It looks like there will be a little more ironing out needed with regard the fixtures schedule.”

Sugrue added: “We will play in wet and windy-ish weather, and the temperature is not going to be above 15 degrees. And the ball will travel a small bit less at this time of year than it would during the summer, but that is the same for every team.