Kerry make one change ahead of Munster MFC final against Cork

Kerry have made one change for their Munster MFC final clash with Cork on Saturday in Páirc Uí Chaomh.

Templenoe's Colin Crowley comes into the Kingdom attack, with Ballyduff's Kevin Goulding starting on the bench.

Otherwise, it's the starting XV that saw off Clare 1-16 to 0-11 in their most recent championship outing in Tralee.

Kerry, after five successive All-Ireland titles, are chasing their seventh Munster crown in a row under new manager James Costello.

They are undefeated in their last 32 inter-county games at the grade.

KERRY (MFC final v Cork): D Burns (Na Gaeil); L Chester (Austin Stacks), A Dineen (Rathmore), K O'Sullivan (Cromane); E O'Sullivan (Legion), A Curran (Austin Stacks), S O'Brien Séan (Beaufort); J Linehan (Knocknagoshel), R Collins (Gneeveguilla); C Crowley (Templenoe), Jack O Connor (Beaufort, capt), G Hassett (Laune Rangers); D Geaney (Dingle), D Lynch (Listowel), E O'Shea (Fossa).

Subs: A Murphy (St Mary's), K Goulding (Ballyduff), C Ó Beaglaoich (Gaeltacht), J Kerins (Dr Crokes), T Ó hAiniféin (Na Gaeil), R O'Grady (Legion), Dylan O'Callaghan (Firies), J Sheehan (Na Gaeil), T Sparling (Dr. Crokes).