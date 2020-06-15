News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kerry LGFA considering Monday night Championship

By Colm O'Connor
Monday, June 15, 2020 - 04:33 PM

Ladies football chiefs in Kerry are considering playing their adult club championship games on Monday nights.

Kerry LGFA released a draft re-arranged fixtures plan earlier this afternoon with a start date of August 3rd for matches.

The proposal covers all championship fixtures from senior to junior C with finals to be played on September 14th or 21st.

Clubs will have a week to discuss the proposals before a finalised schedule is released next weekend.

Officials hope to start their Minor County Leagues - which is made up of five divisions - on July 31st, the official date of a return to competitive action for GAA clubs. 

Southern Gaels are the Kerry senior football champions with Beaufort, Rathmore, and Na Gaeil the other sides in contention for top-flight honours.

TOPIC: GAA

