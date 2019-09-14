Kerry: How they rated

Shane Ryan of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Shane Ryan (Rathmore): Super reflexes at the end to deny Connolly and O’Callaghan. Finished the year in a good place. Restarts worked well. No chance with the Murchan goal. 6

Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue): Looked more at home from the get-go this time. Kept tabs on Dean Rock, though the latter still snaffled two points from play. 6

Tadhg Morley (Templenoe): Was involved in one of the pivotal moments of the game when he was fouled en route to goal by Con O’Callaghan. Whatever about the referee’s sanction, could Morley have gone traighter to goal? A moot point. 6

Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle): When Dublin work Paul Mannion into that loop for the shot, it’s hard to get a block on the shot. Had little influence going forward and missed a good chance he’d normally convert. 5

Paul Murphy (Rathmore): Skipper for the day, has dropped that few yards deeper as sweeper, but also surged forward to provide an outlet wide. Picked up a second half hamstring strain and was replaced. 7

Gavin Crowley (Templenoe): Lost his bearings with Ciaran Kilkenny a couple of times in the first period and was duly punished. Never quite got to the pitch of the game. 6

Gavin Crowley of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Briain O Beagloaich (Gaeltacht): More involved than the drawn game, and swapped off Scully onto the dangerous McCaffrey when the need arose. Replaced on 51 minutes though as Kerry searched for offensive extras. 6

David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys): An omnipotent force for Kerry, whether it was tracking back to cover Fenton inside or surging from defence and setting his side on the front foot. However was guilty of two bad, and ill-timed, second half wides. 7

Jack Barry (Na Gaeil): The decision to start him in the first game has evidently given Barry a surge of confidence. Didn’t waste any offensive possession either. Will get better for this but that won’t be much comfort this weekend. 6

Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil): The surprise inclusion, hadn’t started since the Donegal Super 8 game. Provided an extra option for the kickouts but wasn’t used for those or involved enough to have a material influence on proceedings. 5

Sean O’Shea (Kenmare): Not as prominent as the drawn game, through no fault of his. Still finished with five points, but Dublin kept him running away from goal this time, and he never quite got the turn on his man. 7

Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare): Finished a stellar season with another Duracell display, though he will be disappointed he didn’t get on the scoreboard. And that he didn’t square to an unmarked Geaney for the big second half goal chance. One point between the two games is not enough from such a scoring threat. 6

David Clifford (Fossa): Never quite got that’s moment’s space he required to grab the goal chance Kerry needed in the second period. Still grabbed five points, four from play. What a talent. 8

David Clifford of Kerry in action against Stephen Cluxton of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Paul Geaney (Dingle): Sharp as a tack from the get-go, but like his sidekick, didn’t get the sight of goal he needed, though he had three-pointers on his mind throughout. Should have had a goal but O’Brien chose to shoot. Four points is a good return though. 8

Adrian Spillane (Templenoe): Kicked a good first half score on the run, and provided the energy and honesty he was selected for. Can be very happy with his campaign, but experience will bring more. 6

Subs:

Gavin White (Dr Crokes, 6) will be disappointed how his season finished.

Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys, 7) got his hands on a lot of ball in his 25 minutes on the pitch.

Jack Sherwood (Firies, 6) has set a high bar for himself coming off the bench of late, and found it harder this time to influence proceedings.

Killian Spillane (Templenoe, 6) looked razor sharp again, but Dara Moynihan and James O’Donoghue didn’t have enough time to make the difference they were introduced for.