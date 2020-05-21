News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kerry GAA chief pays tribute to the late Mossie Spillane

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 06:09 PM

The late Mossie Spillane, right, chatting with Kerry County Board Chairman Tim Murphy at Fitzgerald Stadium last July. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy has paid tribute to long-time Austin Stack Park steward Mossie Spillane who passed away on Tuesday.

Scartaglin man Spillane was a favourite of many players, managers, and supporters at the Tralee venue.

“We were shocked to hear of his untimely death,” said Murphy. “Over the last 40 years, he had been synonymous with Austin Stack Park as well as Caherslee and he would have been doing a lot of maintenance there up to eight or nine years ago.

“He would have always been situated close to the tunnel where the players entered and exited the field in Austin Stack Park, he was really well known to players, and most every club have paid tribute to him.

“He was a very mild-mannered sort of a guy who always had time for everyone whether it was a player, a supporter or official. He was always there to help, he couldn’t do enough, really. He was a fantastic Kerry supporter, travelling to the away games. He was a huge character but softly-spoken too and a gentleman, which I think endeared him to everyone he met.

“Following the death of Vince Linnane three years ago who was also synonymous with Austin Stack Park, it’s another huge blow to the GAA community in the county. A lot of all the players, the managers, the clubs, and the county board of Kerry, we would extend our huge sympathies to his wife Mary and to his children.” 

Several Kerry players tweeted their appreciation of Spillane on Twitter. Paul Geaney posted: “Always gave me a big welcome to Stacks Park on game days with the club and county. I’ll miss that. Thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.” 

Shane Enright tweeted: “Great fella who always had a big welcome for the players on match day in Austin stack park and Fitz stadium. RIP Moss.” 

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

