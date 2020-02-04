Kerry footballers' act of kindness for children after fan falls ill at Galway game

The Kerry football team’s heroics didn’t end with the final whistle in Saturday’s sensational one Allianz League win against Galway at Austin Stack Park.

Earlier in the evening a Kingdom supporter became seriously ill at the venue and was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

Three children who were with him - his son, nephew, and their friend - remained at the venue where they were cared for by members of An Garda Síochána along with Kerry GAA officials as they awaited the arrival of a family member from their home in Templenoe.

When informed of the incident after their dramatic one-point victory, Kerry boss Peter Keane delayed his post-match press conference to bring the youngsters down to the dressing room.

Huge shout out to these guys and @Kerry_Official @LeonaTwiss @KSpillane96 @tadhgmorley @GardaTraffic Dr Rice P. Keane stewards and medical staff in ASP for looking after these 3 young templenoe and kerry supporters when their dad took ill @kervgal Saturday evening @Slyone1069 pic.twitter.com/PBfwenZvZ9 — Eddie o Sullivan (@eddieabu) February 3, 2020

The squad, which included Templenoe clubmates Tadgh Morley, Gavin Crowley, and Killian Spillane, signed autographs, posed for photographs, and presented the boys with jerseys before they were collected.

Templenoe’s county board delegate Eddie O’Sullivan thanked all involved for their actions at Monday night’s scheduled board meeting.

He later tweeted a picture of the children with the Kerry squad, adding: “Huge shout out to these guys and @Kerry_Official @LeonaTwiss @KSpillane96 @tadhgmorley @GardaTraffic Dr Rice P. Keane stewards and medical staff in ASP for looking after these 3 young templenoe and kerry supporters when their dad took ill.”

Mr O’Sullivan tweeted that the Kerry supporter “thankfully is on the road to recovery.”