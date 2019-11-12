News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kerry final referee suggests change to raise awareness of GAA rules

Referee Brendan Griffin during the Kerry County SFC Final between East Kerry and Dr Crokes at Austin Stack Park. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 06:10 PM

A Kerry referee has suggested GAA broadcasters need to help fans better understand the rules.

Brendan Griffin, who took charge of his third Kerry SFC final last Sunday, made the comment in a profile in the match programme.

When asked what one rule he would change, he replied: "The rules are fine but maybe we could find a way of making people more aware of the rules, e.g. a former referee having a five-minute slot every week on The Sunday Game to discuss a different rule every week."

The Irish Examiner's John Fogarty today reports that the GAA’s playing rules committee is looking to simplify the classification of foul play in both codes, making it easier to understand and explain.

Last month, the GAA’s director of games Pat Daly revealed there were seven combinations of cards and notings that a referee can issue to a player in Gaelic football.

Barry Kelly appeared on The Sunday Game as a pundit after the All-Ireland SHC final, while the Examiner has a weekly refereeing column during the championship with four-time All-Ireland final ref Brian Gavin.

