Kerry eye double cheer in Navan in their final Super 8 outing

Kerry hope to have two reasons to celebrate at Navan’s Páirc Tailteann tomorrow.

Peter Keane’s charges face Meath in their final Super 8 outing hoping to secure their place in the last four of the senior football championship

But earlier in the afternoon the Kingdom’s young hurlers face Down in the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U20 B hurling final at the Navan venue (3.45pm). And Kerry boss Fintan O’Connor hopes his side can feed off that extra support.

“It is exciting going up and playing alongside the footballers. That will be a good learning experience for the lads. You want to be involved in the big days with the crowd shouting for you.”

Kerry came from eight points down against Meath in their semi-final with Barry Mahony (0-10) and Donal O’Sullivan (0-3) the heroes off the bench.

O’Connor must plan without Michael Slattery (hamstring tear) but otherwise has a full panel to pick from.

Down will prove formidable opponents, as they are backboned by players with senior experience.

O’Connor said: “They have six senior hurlers from the Christy Ring Cup final, and the centre back Ruairí McCrickard and his brother Conor are serious hurlers. They will be a good test for us on Saturday and we will have to have all our ducks in a row.”

