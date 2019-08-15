News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kerry express 'complete confidence' in David Gough as All-Ireland referee

Kerry express 'complete confidence' in David Gough as All-Ireland referee
By Stephen Barry
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 02:27 PM

Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy says their team have no issue with David Gough's appointment as All-Ireland final referee.

Gough's potential appointment was the subject of much comment after former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice and ex-player Aidan O'Mahony called for Gough to be overlooked due to the pressure around him living and working in Dublin.

But Murphy says Kerry manager Peter Keane and his team have complete confidence in the process to appoint Gough and in Gough himself as referee for the decider against Dublin.

"From our perspective, myself as chairman, Peter Keane as the bainisteoir of the Kerry senior football team, and the team themselves, we've complete confidence in the integrity of the process, in the integrity of the people who've made the decision to appoint David Gough as the referee, and ultimately we've complete confidence in David Gough refereeing the All-Ireland football final," said Murphy on Radio Kerry.

"The people have decided he's the best person for the job, he's the most experience.

The team and the team management, in particular, have no issue with David Gough as the referee, none whatsoever.

Kerry are currently appealing the suspension of star forward Stephen O'Brien for an accumulation of black card offences.

The black card he received earlier this month against Meath, in particular, is expected to be scrutinised.

Murphy said the charge has been communicated to Kerry and they're in the process of compiling the appeal.

"What will happen then is Stephen will be called to a hearing, we’ll make our case, and a decision will be made accordingly after that.

"I would hope within the next three or four days at the very, very most, I think it should be resolved."

READ MORE

David Gough to referee Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland final

More on this topic

Fans warned over scam email offering hospitality tickets for All-Ireland finalFans warned over scam email offering hospitality tickets for All-Ireland final

How can Kerry trouble Dublin in All-Ireland final?How can Kerry trouble Dublin in All-Ireland final?

David Gough to referee Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland finalDavid Gough to referee Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland final

Tipp manager Lillis: 'We’re as far as we were last year. The plan is to progress that one step further'Tipp manager Lillis: 'We’re as far as we were last year. The plan is to progress that one step further'

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

UEFA boss postpones Champions League structure talksUEFA boss postpones Champions League structure talks

Klopp: 'If we played like they whistled, we would have won 6-0'Klopp: 'If we played like they whistled, we would have won 6-0'

France centre Geoffrey Doumayrou to miss World CupFrance centre Geoffrey Doumayrou to miss World Cup

European cricket tournament featuring Irish teams postponed just two weeks before scheduled startEuropean cricket tournament featuring Irish teams postponed just two weeks before scheduled start


Lifestyle

Populate your feed with these stylish, hunger-inducing, family-friendly accounts.The Instagrammers mixing food and parenting

It’s all about wildlife-watching, Tanzanian hitch-hiking, and temperatures of -56, as Luke Rix-Standing finds out.BBC presenter talks about the highs and lows of being a compulsive traveller

Think wallpaper’s too daunting or outdated? Gabrielle Fagan reveals how to get on board with one of decor’s boldest shifts.Roll up, Roll up: 6 wicked ways to wake up your rooms with wallpaper

Help and advice for keeping cavities at bay.As dentists call for sugar-free schools, here are 5 top tips for looking after your children’s teeth

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »