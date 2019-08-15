Kerry express 'complete confidence' in David Gough as All-Ireland referee

Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy says their team have no issue with David Gough's appointment as All-Ireland final referee.

Gough's potential appointment was the subject of much comment after former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice and ex-player Aidan O'Mahony called for Gough to be overlooked due to the pressure around him living and working in Dublin.

But Murphy says Kerry manager Peter Keane and his team have complete confidence in the process to appoint Gough and in Gough himself as referee for the decider against Dublin.

"From our perspective, myself as chairman, Peter Keane as the bainisteoir of the Kerry senior football team, and the team themselves, we've complete confidence in the integrity of the process, in the integrity of the people who've made the decision to appoint David Gough as the referee, and ultimately we've complete confidence in David Gough refereeing the All-Ireland football final," said Murphy on Radio Kerry.

"The people have decided he's the best person for the job, he's the most experience.

The team and the team management, in particular, have no issue with David Gough as the referee, none whatsoever.

Kerry are currently appealing the suspension of star forward Stephen O'Brien for an accumulation of black card offences.

The black card he received earlier this month against Meath, in particular, is expected to be scrutinised.

Murphy said the charge has been communicated to Kerry and they're in the process of compiling the appeal.

"What will happen then is Stephen will be called to a hearing, we’ll make our case, and a decision will be made accordingly after that.

"I would hope within the next three or four days at the very, very most, I think it should be resolved."