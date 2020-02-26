News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kerry ease into Munster U20 final with win over Limerick

Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 08:51 PM

Kerry 0-14 - 0-7 Limerick

Kerry, though not overly impressive, were rarely troubled in booking their place in next week’s Munster U20 final.

John Sugrue’s charges led from gun to tape at a wet and cold Mick Neville Park, eight different players in green and gold finding the target to set up a date with Cork this evening week.

Management, when they come to reflect on this display, will not be at all pleased with what the visitors churned out in the opening half.

Kerry’s advantage had been cut to the minimum, 0-4 to 0-3, by the 27th minute, points late on in the half from half-back Luka Brosnan and Paul Walsh (free) handing them a double-scores advantage at the interval.

Kerry kicked five wides inside the opening 12 minutes of the first period, while on several other occasions they overplayed the ball before the move eventually broke down.

There was a far greater zip to their endeavours upon the change of ends.

Paul Walsh and Killian Falvey swelled their personal tallies, with Paul O’Shea landing two fine points.

Sub Sean Quilter, fresh from his Corn Uí Mhuirí winning exploits with Tralee CBS over the weekend, also rose a white flag when introduced.

Limerick never got closer than three throughout the second period.

Indeed, the gap stood at five and six points for much of the second thirty.

Scorers for Kerry: P Walsh (0-4, 0-3 frees); K Falvey (0-3); P O’Shea (0-2); L Brosnan, M O’Gara, P Darcy, R Ó Beaglaoich, S Quilter (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: B Coleman, R O’Brien, J Cummins, J Molyneaux, B Foley, J Hayes (0-1 free), E O’Mahony (0-1 each).

Kerry: M Kelliher (Glenflesk); D McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks), J McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks), O Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla); L Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds), D Casey (Austin Stacks), S O’Brien (Beaufort); D Lyne (Killarney Legion), M O’Gara (Austin Stacks); P Walsh (Brosna), P Darcy (Glenflesk), K Falvey (Annascaul); R Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), S Keane (Listowel Emmets), P O’Shea (Kilcummin).

Subs: C Moriarty (Annascaul) for Casey (26 mins); E Horan (Scartaglen) for Lyne (42); S O’Connell (Cordal) for Keane (49); S Quilter for Ó Beaglaoich (52).

Limerick: R McElligott (Mungret St Paul); C Woulfe (St Senan's), C Carew (Claughan), D O'Keeffe (Fedamore); B Coleman (Rathkeale), A Shanagher (Rathkeale), J Garvey (Mungret St Paul's); L Kennedy (St Kieran’s), J Molyneaux (Dromcollogher Broadford); R O'Brien (Fr Casey's), B Foley (Newcastlewest), J Cummins (Galbally); J Hayes (St Kieran's), E O'Mahony (Galbally), C Ryan (Feenagh/Kilmeedy).

Subs: C McCarthy (Monaleen) for Garvey (43 mins); J Pomeroy (Kildimo Pallaskenry) for O’Keeffe (50); S O’Donoghue (Ballylanders) for O’Mahony (57); S Barry (Mungret St Paul’s) for Kennedy (59); C Galvin (Mungret St Paul’s) for O’Brien (62).

Referee: C Maguire (Clare).

