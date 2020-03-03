News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kerry club's Cow Splat Bingo fundraiser offers chance to win some moo-lah

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 03:07 PM

A Kerry GAA club are hoping their new fundraising idea will prove a cash cow to upgrade their playing facilities.

One of the bovine beauties getting kitted out ahead of Cromane GAA Club’s St Patrick’s Day fundraiser. Photos: Toni Walsh, Mermaidmedia.ie

Cromane are holding a Cow Splat Bingo competition as they bid to “beef up their fundraising poo-tential”.

On St Patrick’s Day, their pitch, more used to hosting All-Ireland winners Donnchadh Walsh and Sean O’Sullivan, will be transformed into a giant bingo card, or ‘manure matrix’, with a cow set loose to roam the grounds.

Wherever nature calls, the winning square will scoop €500, with the eight surrounding squares (the ‘collateral damage’) taking €50 each.

Cromane GAA field committee chairman, and executive poop official, Patrick Casey, trying to tempt some participants.
The Cow Splat Bingo draw will take place on Monday, March 16, where ticket holders will be randomly allocated a Cow Splat Square number.

“We have been looking for a fundraising idea for a while now,” said Cromane chairman Stephen Casey.

“Our facilities need to be upgraded. We built our existing dressing rooms in the early 1990s and they have served us well but it is time to look at improving our facilities as a whole.

“This idea is great, it should get the community engaged, and there’s a touch of humour involved. It’s also something for people to do after the St Patrick’s Day parades.

“While we wait for Mother Nature to take its course, we have a delicious BBQ planned - sponsored by O’Sullivan’s Bakery and Eamon Sheahan Butchers - our club shop will be selling treats as well as delicious coffee, crepes, and hot chocolate from The Boathouse Cafe, Cromane.” 

There will be live music, musical squares, a ‘Name The Cow’ competition, and the announcement of the children’s ‘Colour Our Cow’ winning entry, with prizes including a Kerry football jersey, O’Neill’s footballs, and gift vouchers.

Tickets, priced at €10 each, are on sale on the club’s website, from local stores (Hannah Mary’s Country Store, Jack’s Coastguard Restaurant, and Clifford’s and Grady’s bars in Killorglin), and club officials, who are promising a chance to win some ‘moo-lah’.

