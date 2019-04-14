Kerry Club Championship: Bragging rights and points for Rathmore against Crokes

All-Ireland finalists Dr Crokes lost to their bogey team, Rathmore, in the second round of the Kerry Club Championship on Saturday evening (1-9 to 1-7).

Crokes, who defeated Legion on the opening weekend, had the wind in the opening half and led 1-5 to 0-4 after 20 minutes with 1-3 from Tony Brosnan and a point each from Daithí Casey and Kieran O’Leary. But Rathmore refused to yield with Chrissy Spiers leading the way with 1-4, while efforts from Brian Friel and George O’Keeffe had the sides level (1-6 apiece) at the break.

Dr Crokes would only add a Daithí Casey free to their tally on the restart while Spiers added 0-3 as Rathmore pulled off a shock win at Lewis Road.

Killarney Legion defeated Kerins O’Rahilly’s in the other game in the group (0-11 to 1-6) which means all four teams now have one win in Group 2.

Next weekend Kerins O’Rahilly’s are at home to Crokes while Rathmore host Legion. If Crokes and Rathmore both lose then Crokes would finish bottom on the head to head and facing into a relegation decider.

Legion and Rahilly’s were level on 0-5 apiece at half- time with James O’Donoghue scoring 0-3 for Legion while Jack Savage had 0-4 for O’Rahilly’s. After the Tralee side got a goal on the restart, Jack Savage and Damien O’Sullivan received straight reds and Rahilly’s could only add a single point to their tally. Conor Keane (0-3) and Tom Moriarty with a point ensured Legion sealed the win.

Meanwhile in Group 1, Austin Stacks maintained their perfect record with a facile 1-14 to 1-2 win over Kilcummin. Stacks led 1-7 to 0-0 at the interval thanks to Greg Horan’s goal, four points from Sean Quilter and a Wayne Guthrie ’45.

Kilcummin only managed two points and a late goal while young Sean Quilter and Shane O’Callaghan added 0-7 for the Stacks, who will now reach the final if they can draw or beat Kenmare next weekend.

Dingle defeated Kenmare on Sunday 1-14 to 0-15 in a tough battle. It was 1-7 to 0-8 at half-time with Conor Geaney scoring 1-3 while Paul Geaney scored 0-2. Seanie O’Shea was again the main man for Kenmare as fired over five points in the opening half, with Stephen O’Brien and Dylan O’Connor completing their tally.

The sides were level by the 40th minute (1-9 to 0-12) with Paul Geaney getting two while O’Shea added three points and O’Brien with one for Kenmare. Conor Geaney with two pushed Dingle in front and despite Sean O’Shea ending with 0-9 he finished on the losing side.