News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kerry captaincy 'beyond my wildest dreams' - Bryan Murphy

Kerry captaincy 'beyond my wildest dreams' - Bryan Murphy
By Denis Hurley
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 02:50 PM

While Kerry found life difficult in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League, captain Bryan Murphy believes that experience can stand to them as they commence their Allianz HL Division 2A campaign.

The Kingdom lost to Cork and Waterford but the Causeway man saw signs of encouragement in energetic first-half displays and he wants the positives to be taken as they start off away to Mayo in Castlebar tomorrow (2pm).

“We had a good first half against Cork in Mallow when we were three points behind and it was similar in the Waterford game,” he says.

“We felt ourselves we had been doing a lot of fitness work but it was a younger team that was on the field for both games. You are trying to blood players and against Liam MacCarthy Cup teams like Cork and Waterford, it’s not easy. We kind of faded in the second half of both games and I would think fitness was a problem.

“When you are talking about fitness, you are talking about small little mistakes and they will be punished against superior opponents. We’re training hard four nights a week at this stage. We are putting in as much of a shift as any other team in the country and there is nothing lacking from the backroom team.”

After the trip to MacHale Park, Kerry host Offaly Sunday week in Tralee while Antrim visit for the final round of games on March 1.

Murphy wants supporters from the county’s small-ball heartlands to help make Austin Stack Park a tough place to visit during the league.

“We played a county final against Lixnaw and there was the bones of 2,000 people at it so if every club could come out and support the county team in the home games would be a huge boost to the lads.

“Offaly and Antrim are two high-profile teams and we want to make Austin Stack Park a fortress for us this year so I would love to get good club support for the county team this year as in truth it has been lacking in the past.”

Causeway’s first county title in 21 years saw Murphy nominated as captain and it’s one he intends to carry out well.

“Being captain of the county team is a massive privilege and to be nominated by your club is a great honour as well.

“Colm Harty is the vice-captain and having a good number of lads from Causeway in the squad is also very satisfying. To lead out your county is something you dream about from U14 Tony Forristal level up the minor competitions and then hoping you make the senior squad. Being picked to play and then to assume the role of senior captain is beyond my wildest dreams.”

Dalo's Hurling Show: A fair league format but is the cut-throat element gone?

READ MORE

The Football Podcast: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cooker

More on this topic

The Football Podcast: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cookerThe Football Podcast: Mark mayhem. Joyce's Galway change-up. Player exodus. Cork's pressure cooker

'Phenomenal' Caroline Currid back working with Limerick hurlers'Phenomenal' Caroline Currid back working with Limerick hurlers

Paul Rouse: Cork hurling's hunger gamePaul Rouse: Cork hurling's hunger game

Confusion abounds over new rulesConfusion abounds over new rules

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho hoping Saints do not benefit from extra recovery timeSpurs boss Jose Mourinho hoping Saints do not benefit from extra recovery time

'Super tie-breaker' saves Federer in thrilling third-round victory'Super tie-breaker' saves Federer in thrilling third-round victory

Sonny Bill Williams allowed to cover up Super League sponsor’s logoSonny Bill Williams allowed to cover up Super League sponsor’s logo

Chelsea still waiting to learn severity of Tammy Abraham injuryChelsea still waiting to learn severity of Tammy Abraham injury


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps turns the spotlight on countertop stars to look out for in the last throes of the January sales.Counter culture: Some star kitchen appliance buys

The model, presenter and musician chats to Lauren Taylor about how different it is having a newborn in her 40s.Myleene Klass on her post-baby body: ‘I’ve got two stone to lose but I won’t berate myself’

Paris haute couture fashion week concludes today, rounding off four action-packed days of catwalk shows in the French capital.Feminism to face tattoos: 7 Paris haute couture fashion week moments you might have missed

Originating in China, the deadly virus has similar symptoms to the flu.Coronavirus: What you need to know if you are baout to travel

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »