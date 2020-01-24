Kerry captaincy 'beyond my wildest dreams' - Bryan Murphy

While Kerry found life difficult in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League, captain Bryan Murphy believes that experience can stand to them as they commence their Allianz HL Division 2A campaign.

The Kingdom lost to Cork and Waterford but the Causeway man saw signs of encouragement in energetic first-half displays and he wants the positives to be taken as they start off away to Mayo in Castlebar tomorrow (2pm).

“We had a good first half against Cork in Mallow when we were three points behind and it was similar in the Waterford game,” he says.

“We felt ourselves we had been doing a lot of fitness work but it was a younger team that was on the field for both games. You are trying to blood players and against Liam MacCarthy Cup teams like Cork and Waterford, it’s not easy. We kind of faded in the second half of both games and I would think fitness was a problem.

“When you are talking about fitness, you are talking about small little mistakes and they will be punished against superior opponents. We’re training hard four nights a week at this stage. We are putting in as much of a shift as any other team in the country and there is nothing lacking from the backroom team.”

After the trip to MacHale Park, Kerry host Offaly Sunday week in Tralee while Antrim visit for the final round of games on March 1.

Murphy wants supporters from the county’s small-ball heartlands to help make Austin Stack Park a tough place to visit during the league.

“We played a county final against Lixnaw and there was the bones of 2,000 people at it so if every club could come out and support the county team in the home games would be a huge boost to the lads.

“Offaly and Antrim are two high-profile teams and we want to make Austin Stack Park a fortress for us this year so I would love to get good club support for the county team this year as in truth it has been lacking in the past.”

Causeway’s first county title in 21 years saw Murphy nominated as captain and it’s one he intends to carry out well.

“Being captain of the county team is a massive privilege and to be nominated by your club is a great honour as well.

“Colm Harty is the vice-captain and having a good number of lads from Causeway in the squad is also very satisfying. To lead out your county is something you dream about from U14 Tony Forristal level up the minor competitions and then hoping you make the senior squad. Being picked to play and then to assume the role of senior captain is beyond my wildest dreams.”

