Kerry attacker Geaney unhappy with new mark rule

Kerry attacker Paul Geaney is the latest big name to blast football’s new advanced mark, claiming the game would have ‘sorted itself out’ if left alone.

Kerry begin their Allianz League campaign with a high-profile opener against Dublin at Croke Park on Saturday week and, with expert fielders Geaney and Tommy Walsh in their ranks, look well placed to exploit the new rule.

But Geaney claimed it’s an unnecessary change, despite being one of the forwards who should benefit.

“I don’t think it was necessary,” said Geaney.

“Massed defences aren’t really a thing anymore. They’re not the way the club teams are playing, they’re modelling themselves off the best of the inter-county game, and most club teams are playing attacking corner-backs, the same as the county teams.

“So I don’t think it was necessary. I’m not sure what the reasoning was for bringing it in.

I don’t know. We’re very quick to bring in rule changes for things that, you know, a lot of things are cyclical. The massed defences are cyclical and the game sorted itself out.

“A team comes along with new coaching methods and problem-fixing for that; Dublin came along and they just blew that away, then teams start modelling their games on Dublin.

“Next, someone will figure out how to stop that and that will be the thing for a while. Then it’ll be the next thing and the next thing.

“Usually the game will develop and fix itself because humans are in charge of it. It’s not an algorithm that’s unbreakable.

“It’s mad. You bring in rule changes to change it, you’re forcing things and you’re changing the game permanently into a game that it wasn’t before. It’s closer to Aussie Rules now.

“I don’t know is that a good thing or a bad thing. I think it’s a bad thing. And I’m a forward. I should be benefiting from this rule but I just don’t see the warrant in it.”