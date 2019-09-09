News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kerry and Dublin players’ All-Stars ratings ahead of final replay

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Monday, September 09, 2019 - 06:20 AM

How are the finalists’ All-Stars stock after the drawn All-Ireland final? Honest broker John Fogarty tests the market.

KERRY

Shane Ryan - Flatlining

Won’t do enough to surpass Stephen Cluxton but will be a nomination barring slip-ups.

Jason Foley - Steady

Still learning his trade and can use his pace better but bordering on a nomination.

Tadhg Morley - Rising

Able to play football as well as be physical and has put himself in the frame for an All-Star with recent displays.

Tom O’Sullivan - Steady

An All-Star going into the final but needs better performance on Saturday to consolidate it.

Paul Murphy - Volatility

His worth to Kerry is huge although the sweeper role doesn’t suit him.

Gavin Crowley - Gradual increase

With some diligent contributions, he has jumped into the reckoning in the last two games.

Brian Ó Beaglaoich - Unlisted

So, so quiet when up against Niall Scully but then the Dubliner was too.

David Moran - Bull market

Since the Munster final, his performances have risen considerably. His team’s captain in everything but name.

Adrian Spillane - Improving the market

Did enough to retain his spot for the rematch yet won’t feature in any All-Stars debate.

Gavin White - Sharp decline

Form hadn’t been great going into the final and he might be dropped again.

Seán O’Shea - Blue chip stock

Young footballer of the year-elect and all but certain of a first All-Star.

Stephen O’Brien - High

Not his best showing of the Championship but he’s playing the football of his life.

David Clifford - Nouveau riche

On the verge of successive gongs despite being slightly off the last day.

Paul Geaney - Old money

Not 30 until November 2020, he’s more relatively old. Made some telling defensive plays as things went against him at the other end.

Jack Barry - Pink sheet stock

Only because he’s been hardly seen this summer but a massive contribution the last day.

DUBLIN

Stephen Cluxton - Sexviginiltion

A unit of quantity equal to one followed by 81 zeros, 81 being the year Cluxton was born. In fantastic form.

David Byrne - Clearing day

Showing bags of energy and doesn’t mind playing in advanced positions.

Mick Fitzsimons - Yield

Fitzsimons is now the true firefighter in the full-back line. Clifford assignment awaits him.

Jonny Cooper - Bear market

Hadn’t played enough to figure before the final and then came that sending off.

James McCarthy - Dividend

Nothing too extravagant this summer. All the same, he continues to deliver.

John Small - Defensive stock

More control required but still a more than useful back. An injury doubt for the replay.

Jack McCaffrey - Capital

And plenty of it. The Clontarf man is playing marvellously right now. Anoint him now.

Brian Fenton - Slight drop

Not at his majestic best eight days ago. Seemed to be carrying an injury.

Michael Darragh Macauley - Face value

In the drawn game, he didn’t look like the man who has revitalised himself this year.

Niall Scully - Growth stock

Better-than-average and an engine to be envious of. Can’t be as anonymous again.

Ciarán Kilkenny - Cyclical stock

Not in brilliant fettle but still pulling the string especially in the dying embers.

Brian Howard - Secondary offering

Timed his run right for an All-Star last year and is doing the same again.

Paul Mannion - Profit

Diminishing returns was the story of his final but that won’t upset his All-Star credentials.

Dean Rock - Rally

Rock has put his injury worries fully behind him and is making a late run for a third All-Star.

Con O’Callaghan - AAA+

An All-Star irrespective of what happens at the weekend and possibly footballer of the year.

JOHN FOGARTY'S COMBINED KERRY/DUBLIN TEAM:

Cluxton; 

Fitzsimons, Morley, O’Sullivan; 

McCarthy, Crowley, McCaffrey; 

Moran, Fenton; 

Howard, O’Shea, O’Brien; 

Clifford, Mannion, O’Callaghan.

