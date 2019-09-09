Kerry and Dublin players’ All-Stars ratings ahead of final replay

How are the finalists’ All-Stars stock after the drawn All-Ireland final? Honest broker John Fogarty tests the market.
Shane Ryan - Flatlining
Won’t do enough to surpass Stephen Cluxton but will be a nomination barring slip-ups.
Jason Foley - Steady
Still learning his trade and can use his pace better but bordering on a nomination.
Tadhg Morley - Rising
Able to play football as well as be physical and has put himself in the frame for an All-Star with recent displays.
Tom O’Sullivan - Steady
An All-Star going into the final but needs better performance on Saturday to consolidate it.
Paul Murphy - Volatility
His worth to Kerry is huge although the sweeper role doesn’t suit him.
Gavin Crowley - Gradual increase
With some diligent contributions, he has jumped into the reckoning in the last two games.
Brian Ó Beaglaoich - Unlisted
So, so quiet when up against Niall Scully but then the Dubliner was too.
David Moran - Bull market
Since the Munster final, his performances have risen considerably. His team’s captain in everything but name.
Adrian Spillane - Improving the market
Did enough to retain his spot for the rematch yet won’t feature in any All-Stars debate.
Gavin White - Sharp decline
Form hadn’t been great going into the final and he might be dropped again.
Seán O’Shea - Blue chip stock
Young footballer of the year-elect and all but certain of a first All-Star.
Stephen O’Brien - High
Not his best showing of the Championship but he’s playing the football of his life.
David Clifford - Nouveau riche
On the verge of successive gongs despite being slightly off the last day.
Paul Geaney - Old money
Not 30 until November 2020, he’s more relatively old. Made some telling defensive plays as things went against him at the other end.
Jack Barry - Pink sheet stock
Only because he’s been hardly seen this summer but a massive contribution the last day.
Stephen Cluxton - Sexviginiltion
A unit of quantity equal to one followed by 81 zeros, 81 being the year Cluxton was born. In fantastic form.
David Byrne - Clearing day
Showing bags of energy and doesn’t mind playing in advanced positions.
Mick Fitzsimons - Yield
Fitzsimons is now the true firefighter in the full-back line. Clifford assignment awaits him.
Jonny Cooper - Bear market
Hadn’t played enough to figure before the final and then came that sending off.
James McCarthy - Dividend
Nothing too extravagant this summer. All the same, he continues to deliver.
John Small - Defensive stock
More control required but still a more than useful back. An injury doubt for the replay.
Jack McCaffrey - Capital
And plenty of it. The Clontarf man is playing marvellously right now. Anoint him now.
Brian Fenton - Slight drop
Not at his majestic best eight days ago. Seemed to be carrying an injury.
Michael Darragh Macauley - Face value
In the drawn game, he didn’t look like the man who has revitalised himself this year.
Niall Scully - Growth stock
Better-than-average and an engine to be envious of. Can’t be as anonymous again.
Ciarán Kilkenny - Cyclical stock
Not in brilliant fettle but still pulling the string especially in the dying embers.
Brian Howard - Secondary offering
Timed his run right for an All-Star last year and is doing the same again.
Paul Mannion - Profit
Diminishing returns was the story of his final but that won’t upset his All-Star credentials.
Dean Rock - Rally
Rock has put his injury worries fully behind him and is making a late run for a third All-Star.
Con O’Callaghan - AAA+
An All-Star irrespective of what happens at the weekend and possibly footballer of the year.
JOHN FOGARTY'S COMBINED KERRY/DUBLIN TEAM:
Cluxton;
Fitzsimons, Morley, O’Sullivan;
McCarthy, Crowley, McCaffrey;
Moran, Fenton;
Howard, O’Shea, O’Brien;
Clifford, Mannion, O’Callaghan.