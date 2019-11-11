Kelleher says final loss took its toll on Glen Rovers

Glen Rovers manager Richie Kelleher said losing the Cork county final took its toll.

“After losing the county final the last couple of weeks was tough trying to get back up on the horse and keep it going. We did the best we could. But it was always going to be hard.

“If you win, you are full of confidence and you are coming up in hope and you are ambitious. We threw everything at them. But I think the better team won on the day.

“We did some stupid things in the first half. We gave away some stupid frees but that is a bit of laziness because your mind is not right after losing.

“We were chasing the game and got back into it but we couldn’t get over the line.

“We got 3-8, they got 1-17, which obviously shows they got a lot more scores than us. But we can be proud of our fellas, they died with their boots on. When you lose, you want to be going down fighting and we did that.

“We have very good hurlers but we didn’t have the luck. We didn’t have it in the county final. But we had the luck in the matches we won so we can’t complain too much. Some days it goes for you, it didn’t for us today.”

The absence of Stephen McDonnell was felt too: “Stephen was a big loss, we missed him. He is an inter-county defender. You saw it with Cork this year. He was marking TJ Reid, that is the standard he is at.

“We lost momentum after the county final. Borris came with huge momentum and it got them over the line.

“If we had won our county, we probably would have won that match today. But we didn’t. And all we can do is congratulate Borris and wish them well in the final.”