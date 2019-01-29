Keith Ricken set for Cork U20 hot-seat

Keith Ricken is set to be appointed as the new manager of the Cork Under 20 footballers.

Vastly experienced Ricken, a GAA development officer at Cork IT, will be recommended for the position to a full Cork County Board meeting tonight. The St Vincent’s club man will replace Gene O’Driscoll, who stepped down unexpectedly from the post last week prior to his first campaign in charge.

His withdrawal was a blow, coming just over a week after the launch of Cork’s new five-year development plan for football in the county.

Former Under 20 boss Sean Hayes stepped down from the position after 2018 to focus on his role as a selector alongside senior manager Ronan McCarthy.

The Rebels lost the Munster U20 final by six points to Kerry last year.

Ricken has coached a number of Cork clubs in championship including St Vincent’s, Dohenys, and Cork IT.

Cork will play the winners of Clare-Waterford in the semi-final of the provincial U20 championship next July.