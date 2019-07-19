News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Keith Ricken: No 'snowflake generation' in Cork U20 footballers

Keith Ricken: No 'snowflake generation' in Cork U20 footballers
By Therese O’Callaghan
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 11:23 AM

Cork manager Keith Ricken was thrilled with Cork’s performance as they won the Munster U20 final by beating Kerry 3-16 to 0-12.

“While I am delighted for them, I am not surprised. I felt there was a big game in them. When we took over at the start of February, I knew who I had. No one refused me. I’ve seen these fellas play Freshers football and play minor football.

“They talk about this generation being the snowflake generation, there is no snowflakes. These are very honourable guys. They work very hard.

“They are very committed, they are very loyal, they push each other. And yet, they are so courteous and so grateful for everything that is being done for them.

“It is a pleasure to deal with them. Sometimes you get a job and it is a hard job. But this is not a job. Yes, we will have harder days in front of us.

“We will have Tyrone on Saturday week and that will be a different game.

“But that doesn’t change anything about the character of these lads.”

Four points ahead at the break, the Leesiders piled on the pressure in the second half.

“We were up a couple of points the night we were down in Clonakilty as well in the John Kerins Tournament and Kerry came back at us to draw.

“That was in the back of the lads’ minds. But they made up their own minds. They were very calm inside in the dressing-room, we stated what we needed to do and we stuck to it.

“Kerry came back at us a few times but our tackling at the back was fantastic. It was responded in kind by the forwards. They worked hard, they got good scores. They were all hard-work scores.”

Ricken stressed the importance of the John Kerins Tournament.

“The John Kerins’s tournament was very important for a number of reasons. Foremost because it is John Kerins and John Kerins was one of my heroes growing up. I spoke to his wife Ann about it this year.

“He was a guard when we were growing up and we had the height of respect for him. He was a fantastic footballer. That was motivation for us.

“Then the fact we had four very competitive games which were under the stringent rules of the GAA.

“It focuses and sharpens the minds. The essence of it was very good and it was very important to us.”

READ MORE

Flying youngsters brighten Cork’s summer revival

More on this topic

Flying youngsters brighten Cork’s summer revivalFlying youngsters brighten Cork’s summer revival

Dynamic duo could be reunited in Dublin attackDynamic duo could be reunited in Dublin attack

Cork and Tyrone on journeys of discoveryCork and Tyrone on journeys of discovery

Limerick to appoint retention officer to keep footballers on boardLimerick to appoint retention officer to keep footballers on board

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Liverpool boss Klopp anticipating modest summer on transfer frontLiverpool boss Klopp anticipating modest summer on transfer front

Steve Bruce takes first Newcastle training session an hour after arriving in ChinaSteve Bruce takes first Newcastle training session an hour after arriving in China

‘Better late than never’: Froome welcomes declaration of 2011 Vuelta win‘Better late than never’: Froome welcomes declaration of 2011 Vuelta win

Neptune to replace UCC Demons in Men's SuperLeagueNeptune to replace UCC Demons in Men's SuperLeague


Lifestyle

Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich will not let a day pass without his ritual dip in the sea, which he describes as the best anti-depressant ever, says Lorna Siggins.Taking the plunge has a depth of benefits

10% of women suffer from it worldwide.As Alexa Chung reveals she has endometriosis, here’s everything you need to know about the condition

Pinnies, cookie cutters and wooden spoons at the ready.Food projects to do with the kids this summer

Stop. Climbing. Uluru.As tourists rush to climb Uluru despite an incoming ban – 5 ways to enjoy the rock respectfully

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »