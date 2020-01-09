Kehoe ready to displace one of Tipp’s stellar attack

In the space of just four seasons, and still only 21, Mark Kehoe has already won the full set of All-Ireland medals; minor, U-21 and senior.

The young Tipperary forward has even got an Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup medal tucked away from last year for good measure, scoring 1-4 in the final and beginning a year he isn’t likely to ever forget.

Yet the UCC student insists there’s still so much more to achieve, principally nailing down a regular place in the Tipperary forward line in 2020.

It’s a big ask, though having appeared six times as a sub in last year’s successful All-Ireland campaign, the first player Liam Sheedy introduced in the final is determined to step up.

But is there a genuine belief that he can unseat someone in a forward line containing Seamus Callanan, Jason Forde, John McGrath and John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer?

“I think there is,” said Kehoe.

“If you don’t think that, there is no point being there. We are just trying to push as hard as we can. We know the management are going to pick it on what they see and it is up to us to put our hands up.

"There are so many new lads in, you just have to show what you have and if you are not showing that then you definitely won’t be worthy of a spot. I think it’s great there is that competition now and it will only benefit Tipp more.”

The Fitzgibbon Cup will be a shop window for Kehoe, to prove once again that he’s capable of leading a top team from the front. Holders UCC begin the defence of their title this Sunday, with a Round 1, Group C tie against NUI Galway in Dangan. As far as openers go, they don’t come a whole lot more difficult.

“It’s an earlier start to the Fitzgibbon this year so it’s all geared up towards that,” said Kehoe. “We’ve just finished off a very positive 2019, a very enjoyable year and that all began with getting off to a good start with UCC so hopefully it’ll be something similar again.”

The challenge facing Kehoe on Sunday will almost certainly be greater than his last major championship game, when he came on as a 52nd minute sub for Tipp in the All-Ireland final defeat of Kilkenny.

At that stage, Tipp had broken the back of 14-man Kilkenny’s challenge and led 3-16 to 0-16, allowing them to coast to a memorable victory.

“There was just over 20 minutes left, it was a nice period to come on,” said the Kilsheelan-Kilcash man.

Tipp were kind of taking control and with the backs and midfielders, the way they spray the ball around, especially Ronan and Noel, they will find you wherever you are.

Kehoe helped himself to a point as did fellow subs Willie Connors, Jake Morris and Ger Browne.

“Earlier in the season, our subs were getting a bit of stick and our younger players weren’t (apparently) giving to the team, that was something Liam said to us,” said Kehoe.

“And that was a real aim for us, that the subs who did come on made a real impact.

"We realised that if the subs weren’t going to make an impact, then Tipp weren’t going to get where they wanted to go, to our ultimate goal. That is something that stuck in our minds.

“Liam always said that Tipp wouldn’t reach where they wanted to without the subs. At the time, you might have overlooked that but looking back on it now, there was truth in his words. We were able to give to the team.”