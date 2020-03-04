News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Keher calls for tighter pitch protocols

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Eddie Keher believes some of the cynicism in the game is not coming from maor foirnes but water/hurley carriers.

The Kilkenny legend says he has seen the team assistants try and put off free-takers by running off the field in front of them.

“The doctors and the physios and the ball carriers and the water carriers are interrupting the flow of play and I’ve seen it with the water carriers going across the free-taker when he’s taking a free. That’s a cynicism I’d love to see cleaned out of the game.”

Keher continued. “I don’t have any problem with the maor foirne as that’s necessary, but I was at a match in Nowlan Park last year and there was a break for an injury and I counted 20 people on the field that shouldn’t be on it, from physios and doctors and water carriers and fellas with towels to dry the ball and all that.

“I honestly think the physios and the doctors are overdoing it as well when someone goes down injured.

“There’s two of them running in. I don’t think anyone should be allowed to run in onto the field without the referee’s permission.

“A fella goes down to tie his bootlace now and you see two lads running into him.”

A well-known opposer of cards in hurling, Keher insists they have contributed to cynicism coming into the game of hurling by players feigning injuries and trying to get their opponents punished.

“I don’t like that at all in the game. It was always an honest game.

“You have these people running in and shoving a fella down to see will they get a card.”

