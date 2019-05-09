Kearns warns Tipp may need cynical approach

Liam Kearns fears the feelgood factor around Tipperary football could dissipate unless the county enjoys success in this year’s championship. But to do so, he warns his players may need to “wise up” and become more cynical.

Tipperary face Limerick in Semple Stadium in Saturday’s Munster opener, after Kearns’ injury-hit panel suffered relegation from Allianz League Division 2.

“The relegation was definitely a step backwards. And I’d say the last two Championship campaigns, we stagnated. We are reaching the stage now where we need to go forward again, or the feelgood factor will be gone.”

After the high of a run to the All-Ireland semi-final in 2016, playing attractive, attacking football, Tipp’s ability to ‘manage’ games has since been questioned.

“We probably play too much football. We’re probably too honest and we’re going to have to address that. We’ve suffered for it over the last number of years. We keep playing. We don’t resort to cynical tactics.

“When we first came on the scene, the year we got to the All-Ireland semi-final, we were lauded for that and it didn’t hold us back. But since then there’s probably a case to be made that we need to wise up a little bit in that regard.

“If Tipperary are going to do something major, they need to do it soon. But, let’s be honest, are they ever going to get to an All-Ireland semi-final again? I don’t know. That was a massive achievement.

“I’d be hoping that they can do something, but I would have thought we’d be in the last two Munster finals based on the previous year but we were destroyed with injuries two years ago and Cork beat us in extra-time.

“And last year our preparations were thrown all over the place between the Munster Council putting us out twice (in successive weeks) and the club month finished us completely.

“Things have to go completely right for Tipperary or anyone else to do what you need to do on Championship days.”

Urgency notwithstanding, Kearns is not applying a time limit on his current crop.

“I don’t see this as a final hurrah for them anyway, but, again, that’s up to the players. This is my fourth year and they’ve given good commitment to it in that time. Are they ready to give it another three or four? Do they believe that there is a Munster title there for them? That’s the thing. We’ll see.

“The age profile...there are a couple of key players who are older like Brian Fox, a key player, and Philip Austin. Robbie Kiely would be 27/28, but the rest of them would have a good five years in them. I honestly believe they can compete for the next five years. But they need to go and make the breakthrough.

“Kerry are only going to get better. As good as they are now, their young fellas will only improve. Cork will come again, they’re too big not to. Once they sort themselves out, give them another couple of years and they will come again.”

Kearns accepts his native county are way out ahead in the province, though insists Tipp players would not be overawed by any opponents.

“I’m not going to sit here and say we’d beat Kerry because you’d be laughed out of the house. But it wouldn’t be in their make-up to go in and just make up the numbers.

“The Tipperary guys have self-belief. I don’t know if that’s from the hurling side of things or what, but they definitely have a lot of self-belief.”