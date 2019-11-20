Kearney faces Culhane challenge for Galway chair

Galway GAA chairman Pat Kearney is to be challenged for the position by businessman Mick Culhane as a turbulent year for the Tribesmen looks set to end with a battle for the top position in the county.

Culhane, a member of Padraic Joyce’s management team with the Galway U20 footballers this year, is the only candidate nominated to contest the position with Kearney at the annual convention next month.

Kearney was elected Galway chairman three years ago by just one vote when he pipped Oughterard clubman Kevin Clancy by 127 votes to 126.

Culhane, a member of Salthill/Knocknacarra club, has been involved in a variety of GAA activities both locally and nationally over the years and was the chief organiser of Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper’s testimonial dinner two years ago.