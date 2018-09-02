Keane would consider 'huge commitment' of becoming Kerry senior football manager 'if approached'

Peter Keane has said he would consider becoming the next Kerry senior football manager if approached.

Keane today guided the county to a fifth consecutive All-Ireland minor football crown, the last three of which he was on the line for.

Kerry manager Peter Keane celebrates at the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Final, Croke Park. Credit: ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Although there has been no contact from the selection committee charged with finding Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s successor, Keane remains one of the favourites to fill the vacant post.

“Of course you would consider it if approached,” he said after today’s All-Ireland minor final win.

"The guys who've been chosen to pick this, the county board, the executive or whoever is there, I've no doubt they probably have in their mind already made up who is probably getting this. And I don't know, I'm only speculating."

Keane insists he has given the senior job zero thought.

“Like, this is a huge commitment. This is something you'd stop and think about and say, 'Jeez, will I do this? Who would I bring with me?' or whatever."

"But all of that is rubbish and I made up my mind that that's what it was going to be until such a time as you're asked. And if you're not asked that's fine, you didn't waste your time thinking about something.”

He did accept that it would be logical for him to move up the ranks having served his time at minor level.

“Again, had I started steering my head into that sphere two, three, four, five weeks ago, we wouldn't have won an All-Ireland here today because my head would have been somewhere else.”