Keane: ‘It mightn’t have been sexy, but we got out of it’

Peter Keane was at pains to repeat his message to the media after his Kerry side failed to impress in their six-point win over Clare.

He doesn’t care about the margin of victory or style of football, once Kerry win.

“A result was the most important thing coming here. Whether we won by a point, six points, as we did, or 10 points, the most important thing is to win.

“It mightn’t have been a classic or it mightn’t have been sexy, but we got out of it.

“We were very happy at half-time. I thought we’d a great second quarter. We were opening them up in the first quarter, we just weren’t getting the results.

“We missed three goal-scoring chances in that period and had we got any one or two of them in, you could have gone off in a canter.

“But that didn’t happen, and Clare fought very gamely in the second half.”

David Clifford of Kerry in action against Cillian Brennan of Clare. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Keane spoke in the build-up about how it’ll take Kerry’s young stars time to adapt to the physicality of teams like Mayo, who beat them in the League final.

While he admitted that Clare’s “big men” won the midfield battle, he believes personnel, not physicality, was the issue.

“You lost Tommy [Walsh] late, you lost David Moran, they’re two big men. I don’t think physicality was a problem in the first half.”

On the injury front, James O’Donoghue’s hamstring issue and Sean O’Shea’s “bang in the head” were the initial concerns upon full time.

Keane is “hopeful” of getting the likes of Paul Murphy, Jack Barry, and Dara Moynihan back in time for the Munster final, but says they can’t afford more absentees.

“We’d six changes from the National League final, five of them were forced upon us with injuries,” he said.

“We can’t afford to be losing too many more.”