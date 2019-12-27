Kanturk cousins to start in midfield for Cork against Waterford

It's a family affair as Kieran Kingston makes six changes to his Cork team to face Waterford in the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League.

The side will feature a pair of cousins in midfield through Kanturk duo Aidan and Ryan Walsh, while Ger Collins replaces his brother Patrick between the sticks.

Cork U20 centre-back Sean O'Leary-Hayes comes in at corner-back, with Eoin Cadogan restored to the number three jersey. Regular midfielder Bill Cooper will start at centre-back.

Changes are kept to a minimum in attack following their facile 19-point win over Kerry, with Jack O'Connor introduced at corner-forward.

Meanwhile, Liam Cahill has named his first team as Waterford manager, with Darragh Lyons moving to centre-forward.

Lyons lined out at corner-back in Waterford's loss to Cork last summer, with Billy Nolan, Conor Gleeson, Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty, and Stephen Bennett the others retained from that game.

Cork (v Waterford): Ger Collins (Ballinhassig); Sean O'Leary-Hayes (Midleton), Eoin Cadogan (Douglas), Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields); Chris O'Leary (Valley Rovers), Bill Cooper (Youghal), Tim O'Mahony (Newtownshandrum); Aidan Walsh (Kanturk), Ryan Walsh (Kanturk); Robbie O'Flynn (Erin's Own), Conor Lehane (Midleton), Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers); Luke Meade (Newcestown), Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock), Jack O'Connor (Sarsfields).

Subs: Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig), Conor O'Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), Damian Cahalane (St Finbarr's), David Lowney (Clonakilty), Niall O'Leary (Castlelyons), Tommy O'Connell (Midleton), Shane O'Regan (Watergrasshill), Brian Turnbull (Douglas), Seamus Harnedy (St Ita's), Sean O'Donoghue (Inniscarra).

Waterford (v Cork): B Nolan; C Gleeson, C Prunty, S McNulty; I Daly, K Power, K Moran; K Bennett, J Dillon; N Montgomery, D Lyons, J Fagan; B Power, Stephen Bennett, P Curran.

Subs: S O'Brien, C Lyons, T Barron, MJ Sutton, M Kearney, S Ryan, M O'Brien, J Prendergast, S Roche.