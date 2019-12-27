News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kanturk cousins to start in midfield for Cork against Waterford

Kanturk cousins to start in midfield for Cork against Waterford
Kanturk's Ryan and Aidan Walsh celebrate after their victory over Kilmaley in the 2017 Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Final. Picture Dan Linehan
By Stephen Barry
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 09:44 PM

It's a family affair as Kieran Kingston makes six changes to his Cork team to face Waterford in the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League.

The side will feature a pair of cousins in midfield through Kanturk duo Aidan and Ryan Walsh, while Ger Collins replaces his brother Patrick between the sticks.

Cork U20 centre-back Sean O'Leary-Hayes comes in at corner-back, with Eoin Cadogan restored to the number three jersey. Regular midfielder Bill Cooper will start at centre-back.

Changes are kept to a minimum in attack following their facile 19-point win over Kerry, with Jack O'Connor introduced at corner-forward.

Meanwhile, Liam Cahill has named his first team as Waterford manager, with Darragh Lyons moving to centre-forward.

Lyons lined out at corner-back in Waterford's loss to Cork last summer, with Billy Nolan, Conor Gleeson, Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty, and Stephen Bennett the others retained from that game.

Cork (v Waterford): Ger Collins (Ballinhassig); Sean O'Leary-Hayes (Midleton), Eoin Cadogan (Douglas), Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields); Chris O'Leary (Valley Rovers), Bill Cooper (Youghal), Tim O'Mahony (Newtownshandrum); Aidan Walsh (Kanturk), Ryan Walsh (Kanturk); Robbie O'Flynn (Erin's Own), Conor Lehane (Midleton), Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers); Luke Meade (Newcestown), Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock), Jack O'Connor (Sarsfields).

Subs: Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig), Conor O'Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), Damian Cahalane (St Finbarr's), David Lowney (Clonakilty), Niall O'Leary (Castlelyons), Tommy O'Connell (Midleton), Shane O'Regan (Watergrasshill), Brian Turnbull (Douglas), Seamus Harnedy (St Ita's), Sean O'Donoghue (Inniscarra).

Waterford (v Cork): B Nolan; C Gleeson, C Prunty, S McNulty; I Daly, K Power, K Moran; K Bennett, J Dillon; N Montgomery, D Lyons, J Fagan; B Power, Stephen Bennett, P Curran.

Subs: S O'Brien, C Lyons, T Barron, MJ Sutton, M Kearney, S Ryan, M O'Brien, J Prendergast, S Roche.

More on this topic

Sheehan's leadership bringing extra dimension to Cork campSheehan's leadership bringing extra dimension to Cork camp

Cork's Ger Cunningham a big fan of round-robin systemCork's Ger Cunningham a big fan of round-robin system

What's going, and what isn't, for the top-10 teams chasing Liam MacCarthy in 2020What's going, and what isn't, for the top-10 teams chasing Liam MacCarthy in 2020

Paul Rouse: In search of the sporting moment of the decadePaul Rouse: In search of the sporting moment of the decade

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Martial at the double as Manchester United hit back to beat NewcastleMartial at the double as Manchester United hit back to beat Newcastle

Ex-City midfielder Phillips makes move to Cobh RamblersEx-City midfielder Phillips makes move to Cobh Ramblers

Mikel Arteta pleased with Arsenal’s response at BournemouthMikel Arteta pleased with Arsenal’s response at Bournemouth

Lampard hints he may turn to January sales to fix Chelsea’s faltering formLampard hints he may turn to January sales to fix Chelsea’s faltering form


Lifestyle

I REMEMBER when we were small, whenever we’d ask my mother what she wanted for Christmas, she’d reply that she wanted “a bit of peace”.Learner Dad: 'I’m getting too old to be lying on the ground'

Suzi Godson offers ups some relationship advice.Sex File: Partner’s rhythm method hitting a bum note

There are plenty of simple yet enjoyable ways to spend quality time with your kids post Christmas Day, says Ed Power.How to keep the kids entertained in the days after Christmas

Ireland’s elite athletes have one ambition for 2020 — to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to four contenders about the steps they are taking to foster a winning mindset.Four elite athletes on the steps they're taking to qualify for the Olympics

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »