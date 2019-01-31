NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Just like his dad: Jarlath Burns' son produces inspirational performance in Sigerson Cup

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 01:26 PM

Exactly 30 years ago, Jarlath Burns was a serious driving force behind St Mary's Belfast winning the Sigerson Cup for the first time in their history, beating Maurice Fitzgerald’s UCC in the final at Queens.

Now, his son Jarly Óg Burns is displaying the same leadership qualities for the current St Mary’s team.

Playing at midfield, just like his Dad, Jarly Óg gave an inspirational performance against IT Tralee to send his team into next week’s quarter-finals against Maynooth University.

Superb fielding, a late point and a lung-bursting run in the lead-up to the St Mary’s goal prompted Peter Finn from the 1989 Sigerson management team to comment: "I recall similar runs from his father in a Ranch jersey 30 years ago. The bounce of that ball is familiar."

Burns Senior captained Armagh to Ulster SFC success in 1999.


