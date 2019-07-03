Joyce warns Galway must raise game for final battle

Connacht U20FC semi-final

Galway 0-17 - 1-7 Roscommon

Galway manager Padraic Joyce says his men will need to sharpen up if they are to dethrone champions Mayo in the Connacht U20 final next Wednesday in Tuam.

The former Footballer of the Year saw his men register a convincing win over Roscommon in Kiltoom with some flowing football in perfect conditions, but feels they have room for improvement.

“We made it hard on ourselves at times, but 17 points is a good score and we have something to build on,” he said.

His team led by 0-11 to 1-3 at the break, with seven different players hitting the target in an opening half where Matthew Tierney was superb.

Gerry Galvin gave Roscommon hope with a 13th-minute goal after Paul Carey’s earlier effort was saved. Shane Curran’s men rallied after the break with Ronan Dowd kicking some good points, but Galway got back on top and secured a deserved win.

Scorers for Galway: R Cunningham 0-4, D Silke 0-3 (3f), M Tierney 0-3 (2f), L Costello 0-2, P Costello 0-2, R Mahon 0-1, L Boyle 0-1, E Mannion 0-1.

Scorers for Roscommon: G Galvin 1-0, R Dowd 0-3 (1f), A Brady 0-1 (’45), B Derwin 0-1 (f), P Carey 0-1 (f), J Fitzpatrick 0-1.

Galway:

O Burke; R Mahon, S Mulkerrin, E McFadden; L Boyle, C Potter, J Kirrane; M Barrett, M Collins; M Tierney, G Burke, B O’Connell; D Silke, P Costello, R Cunningham.

Subs: L Costello for Collins (26), J Glynn for Kirrane (46), T Gill for Mulkerrin (BC 51), E Mannion for Costello (50), C Newell for O’Connell (54), J Reilly for G Burke (58).

Roscommon:

A Brady; E Killoran, E Flynn, R Dolan; M Conroy, N Higgins, G Galvin; D Sumner, P Halpin; D Keenan, R Dowd, J Hester; J Fitzpatrick, P Carey, D Ruane.

Subs: C Lawless for Keenan (half-time), S Hanly for Killoran (33), T Lambe for Conroy (7), B Derwin for Fitzpatrick (45), C Corcoran for Sumner (51), T O’Rourke for Ruane (58).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo).