Joyce says Walsh has revelled in captaincy for Galway

Galway football manager Pádraic Joyce has revealed he was criticised within the county for making Shane Walsh team captain but says the Kilkerrin-Clonberne man has revelled in the role.

Walsh has hit 2-22 and led from the front as Galway won three of their opening four games in the Allianz League and now head to Navan on Sunday to take on Meath.

Walsh has produced stunning displays, earlier in the wins over Monaghan and Donegal and the loss to Kerry, and on Sunday was man of the match as the Tribesmen scored a record 2-25 to 0-12 over a shell-shocked Tyrone side who finished with 13 men.

“He is, he’s a super talent and I know I got a lot of criticism within Galway for giving him the captaincy,” said Joyce.

“I just felt that he’s one of the best footballers that I’ve seen to play the game and bags of talent in him, but in the leadership aspect I just thought to try and get a bit more out of him.

“He’s doing fine, let’s not get carried away with it, it’s the last week of February, he’s probably been the best player on show during the week, the best player so far across all teams maybe.

“But his challenge is to produce that day in and day out because he’s going to get double-marked like he did against Tyrone. But he’s a serious talent who can kick frees with both feet over the bar and he’s going the right way.”

Joyce made Walsh his captain after taking charge during the winter when he took over from Kevin Walsh and they have begun the new season encouragingly, winning the Connacht FBD League before continuing that good form into the Allianz League.

Joyce said they were taking little for granted against bottom of the table Meath and he expects a serious backlash from Andy McEntee’s men who have lost all four games.

“Meath put on a sturdy performance against Kerry down in Killarney and they aren’t going to go the whole league getting beaten, they’re going to get someone somewhere. Let’s just hope it’s not us,” added Joyce.