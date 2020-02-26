News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Joy for Coláiste na Sceilge as Coláiste Choilm hit for six

By Therese O’Callaghan
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 03:38 PM

Coláiste na Sceilge (Kerry) 6-7 - 0-10 Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig (Cork)

Coláiste na Sceilge is back in the big time after their impressive victory in the Lidl Munster ladies football PPS senior B final at Mallow this afternoon. Their ability to get goals telling, scoring four in the first half from Shannon O’Donnell, Cliona Murphy, Ava O’Sullivan and Siofra O’Shea.

Ahead 4-3 to 0-6 at the break, they added further goals from O’Shea and Mary Beth O’Donoghue.

While the Kerry team was always in control, Claudia Keane (2) and Rose Murphy (5) worked hard for Coláiste Choilm who were also left to rue too many wides. They played out the fourth quarter with 14 players after captain Julie Lankford was red carded on 45 minutes.

Scorers for Coláiste na Sceilge: S O’Shea (2-0, 1-0 free), S O’Donnell (1-2), C Murphy and A O’Sullivan (1-1 each), M B O’Donoghue (1-0), R Dwyer (0-3).

Scorers for Coláiste Choilm: R Murphy (0-5), C Keane (0-3), M Kelly (free) and C Rearden (0-1 each).

Coláiste na Sceilge: (all Southern Gaels) M E Bolger; N O’Connor, S Landers, E O’Sullivan; O Sugrue, S Fitzpatrick, A Fitzgerald; E O’Connell, Siofra O’Shea (Capt); C Murphy, A O’Sullivan, S O’Donnell; Sadhbh O’Shea, R Dwyer, M Daly.

Subs: M B O’Donoghue for Sadhbh O’Shea (25), C O’Connor for A O’Sullivan (53 inj), E Sugrue for S O’Donnell (54), M Murphy for N O’Connor (56), L Murphy for E O’Connell (60).

Coláiste Choilm: J Creedon (Ballincollig); E Murphy (Ballinora), A Quigley (Donoughmore), M Murphy (Ballinora); M O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), I Sheehan (do), R Sheehan (do) C Dooley (Ballinora), C Keane (Donoughmore); R Murphy (Ballinora), J Lankford (Bishopstown, Capt), D Murphy (Ballinora); C Reardan (Valley Rovers), M Kelly (Éire Óg), K Hurley (Éire Óg).

Subs: E de Bhál (Bishopstown) for D Murphy (19), S Sheehan (Donoughmore) for C Rearden (40), C O’Brien (Éire Óg) for M Murphy (40).

Referee: John Murphy (Tipperary).

TOPIC: Ladies Football

