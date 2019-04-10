Joy for Boherbue as they claim Cork PPS Senior B Football Championship title

Boherbue Comprehensive School 1-12 - 1-9 Mitchelstown CBS

After their heart-breaking loss in the All Ireland PPS SFC D football final late last month, Boherbue Comprehensive School had more positive news in Mallow this afternoon when they claimed the Cork PPS senior B football title. An injury-time goal from Thomas Casey enough to clinch the silverware.

Overall, there was little to chose between the teams. They were level at half-time after a low-scoring opening 30 minutes, 0-5 apiece – tied on four occasions. Christy English, who top-scored with 1-7, nudged Mitchelstown CBS 0-3 to 0-2 ahead after quarter of an hour.

The narrative would change a little then, Gerry O’Sullivan’s fourth point and one from Cormac Curtin put Boherbue CS into the ascendancy, even if they failed to fully capitalise on all of their possession. Mitchelstown ensured parity at the breakthrough a brace of English frees.

The second-half was just three minutes old when Mitchelstown CBS took the lead through an English goal. After checking with the umpires, referee Michael Sheehan awarded the score. They pushed the lead out to four points.

Boherbue CS fought back to within two points, as well BJ Dunstan pulled off a super save from Jordan White. With seven minutes left, the accuracy of free-taker Gerry O’Sullivan was key with the game in the balence. The teams were deadlocked twice more before Casey struck in the second minute of stoppage time.

Mitchelstown CBS were awarded a close-in free in the fifth minute of stoppage but a packed goalmouth denied English. Tomas Vaughan received a second yellow moments before the full-time whistle.

Scorers for Boherbue CS: G O’Sullivan (0-7, 0-5 frees), T Casey (1-2), C Curtin, F Cronin and L Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mitchelstown CBS: C English (1-7, 0-6 frees), T Vaughan and A O’Brien (0-1 each).

Boherbue CS: BJ Dunstan (Boherbue); J Daly(Sliabh Luachra Gaels), J O’Connor (Sliabh Luachra Gaels, Capt), L Deane (Boherbue); S Murphy (Sliabh Luachra Gaels), S Curtin (St Peter’s), C Murphy (Sliabh Luachra Gaels); F Cronin (Duarigle Gaels), J Curtin (St Peter’s); A O’Connor (Boherbue), G O’Sullivan (Boherbue), T Casey (Sliabh Luachra Gaels); L Moynihan (Boherbue), L Murphy (Duarigle Gaels), C Curtin (St Peter’s).

Mitchelstown CBS: K Macken (Ballyporeen); C O’Brien (Mitchelstown), M Walsh O’Grady (Kildorrery), D Hunter (Kildorrery); S Coleman (Mitchelstown), D Connolly (Glanworth), T O’Sullivan (Kildorrery); A O’Brien (Mitchelstown), D Finn (Ballyporeen); J White (Mitchelstown, Capt), J Buckley (Shanballymore), K Hurley (Kildorrery); C English (Ballyporeen),T Vaughan (Ballyporeen), S Cunningham (Kildorrery).

Subs: D Brennan (Ballyporeen) for K Hurley (45).

Referee: Michael Sheehan (Liscarroll).