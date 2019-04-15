John Sexton calls for zero tolerance on referee abuse

Munster GAA referees’ committee secretary John Sexton says a zero-tolerance approach to abuse of match officials must extend to club level.

Last week, national referees’ chief Willie Barrett said elite referees have been advised to report any abuse or threatening language directed at them.

It came as a number of suspensions were handed out to players and managers for such behaviour towards the end of the Allianz Leagues.

Ballyhea-based Sexton, who five years ago called on the GAA to punish Brian Cody for his critical remarks towards Barry Kelly, said that he feels the no-exceptions policy would ensure referees’ authority is respected at all levels.

“Willie Barrett said referees will have to take a zero-tolerance attitude and that must happen. It has to go the whole way to club. Referees have to get stronger and take the appropriate action,” said Sexton.

“Every referee now has to stand up and if they are abused in any way there is only one way to deal with it and that is to report it.

“I hope it would never get to the stage of a game being abandoned — I hope people have enough common sense at this stage — because the last thing a referee wants to do is bring that on himself.”

Sexton revealed an increase in those taking up the role: “The new figures out show there are an extra 250 referees who have done the in-service course this year nationally. If we can maintain that with the same number next year then we make up for the 500 we lost a few years ago.

“Without referees, we’re not going to have games. From club to provincial to national, referees want to go further. It’s a career path for them as well to be involved in the games. They want to be part of the big days as well as the players. It’s great that a lot of the referees who have retired over the last 10 years are now involved in tutoring the current referees.”

